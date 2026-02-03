Bethesda Plastic Surgeon Recognized as a 2025 Top Doctor

Mark Richards, MD – a renowned physician and plastic surgeon in Bethesda – has been named a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly® and Bethesda Magazine.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Double board-certified Bethesda plastic surgeon Mark Richards, MD has been recognized as a 2025 Top Doctor by two highly regarded medical publications.Dr. Richards was featured in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine as part of its annual Top Doctors list, which highlights physicians who are nominated and vetted by fellow medical professionals throughout the region. He was also named a Castle ConnollyTop Doctor for 2025, an honor awarded to a select group of physicians nationwide who demonstrate exceptional clinical expertise, professional leadership, and a strong reputation among peers.Both recognitions are based on rigorous, merit-based selection processes that rely heavily on peer nominations and in-depth evaluations of a physician’s training, experience, and professional achievements. Inclusion is limited to a small percentage of doctors and is intended to help patients identify physicians who are widely respected within the medical community.“These distinctions are especially meaningful because they are rooted in peer evaluation and professional standards,” says Dr. Richards. “I’m grateful to my colleagues for this recognition and to the patients who place their trust in me every day.”About Mark Richards, MDA renowned plastic surgeon with nearly 40 years of experience, Dr. Mark Richards previously served as Plastic Surgery and Medical Consultant to the White House. At his private practice, Ageless Impressions – Plastic Surgery Institute, Dr. Richards offers a comprehensive selection of aesthetic procedures, including breast augmentation , tummy tuck, and facelift surgeries. In addition to his surgical expertise, Dr. Richards is a leading authority in bio-identical hormone therapy, an area he has focused on for over 15 years to help patients enhance their overall wellness. He is also the author of the groundbreaking book, “Nobody Wants You Healthy,” which is available at www.nobodywantsyouhealthy.com . Dr. Richards is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Richards, visit drmarkrichards.com and myhormonetherapy.com, or find the practice at facebook.com/drmarkrichards and @drmarkrichards on Instagram.To view the original source of the release, click here: https://www.drmarkrichards.com/news/bethesda-plastic-surgeon-recognized-as-a-2025-top-doctor/ ###Dr. Mark E. RichardsAgeless Impressions – Plastic Surgery Institute11300 Rockville Pike, Ste. 912N. Bethesda, MD 20852(301) 468-3458Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.