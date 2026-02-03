Fly By Jing Debuts the First-Ever ‘Hot Pot Bomb’

Fly By Jing Hot Pot Bomb

Reimagining hot pot beyond restaurants, the Hot Pot Bomb is made for curious cooks—honoring Sichuan tradition while inviting playful personalization

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing, the brand known for bold, transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, is officially making hot pot a weeknight affair with the debut of the first-ever “ Hot Pot Bomb .” A small but mighty solid cube hot pot base, the Hot Pot Bomb turns gray winter days and sad desk lunches technicolor with the vibrant flavors and soul-warming comfort of Sichuan-style hot pot.Inspired by Sichuan’s iconic hot pot bases, Fly By Jing’s Hot Pot Bomb brings hot pot from restaurants to real life—built for remixing, experimenting, and everyday cooking. Developed in collaboration with culinary creator and longtime Fly By Jing fan Logan Moffitt (“The Cucumber Guy”), the Hot Pot Bomb launches today alongside a charming Mini Electric Hot Pot (serves 1-2), a sleek, portable red pot designed to make hot pot easy anywhere. Perfect for cozy nights in, not-so-sad desk lunches, dorm room feasts, or intimate dinner dates, the Hot Pot Bomb and Mini Hot Pot are available exclusively at flybyjing.com, TikTok Shop, and specialty AAPI-focused retailers.Hot pot is famously flavorful – and often saved for nights when there’s time to linger. Fly By Jing’s Hot Pot Bomb changes that, packing layers of spicy, tingly, umami-rich flavor into one powerful little cube that melts into a spicy, tingly broth, delivering all the layered flavors and depth of the dining experience at home. If you can boil water, you can hot pot.This launch marks Logan’s first consumer product collaboration. United by a shared love of sparking curiosity through food and boundary-pushing flavors, Fly By Jing Founder and CEO Jing Gao teamed up with Logan – whose recipes, like the viral cucumber salad, have helped amplify appreciation for Sichuan ingredients and the stories behind them. At the heart of the collaboration is a belief in openness and connection, encouraging curiosity and making new flavors feel approachable and fun."Logan introduced so many people to the bold, vibrant flavors of Sichuan chili crisp through his videos, and now we’re taking it a step further with the Hot Pot Bomb,” says Jing Gao. “Hot pot is a favorite comfort meal for both of us, and we’re thrilled to bring this tradition into homes everywhere—offering an easy, accessible way for all to experience the soul of Sichuan.”Using the Hot Pot Bomb is simple: just add one cube to 2-3 cups of water or broth, bring to a boil, and dip vegetables, meat, tofu, or noodles straight into the bubbling broth filled with Sichuan peppercorn, chili, garlic, ginger, and more umami-packed ingredients. It’s a meal made for mixing and matching – Jing loves thinly sliced meats, cabbage, mushrooms, fried tofu puffs, or Fly By Jing Noodles . As the pot keeps cooking, add more liquid to keep the party going. For dipping, Logan recommends combining equal parts Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp, soy sauce, peanut butter, and grated garlic.“Hot pot is my comfort ritual. I love it because it’s deeply personal and completely customizable, with bold, exciting flavors that really wake up the senses. Creating the first-ever Hot Pot Bomb with Fly By Jing is our way of sharing that experience with you,” says Logan Moffitt. “This mini Hot Pot Bomb is real innovation, taking a dish usually meant for big groups and making it easy, fast, and delicious for one person at home. I can’t wait to see what you create.”With solo dining on the rise and as people seek cozy, low-effort meals, hot pot is experiencing a major cultural moment. On social, posts tagged #hotpot have reached over 3.3 million across TikTok and Instagram, while searches for “one-pot dinner ideas” have increased 102% YoY. The Hot Pot Bomb meets this demand with a convenient, approachable format, inviting both enthusiasts and first-timers to enjoy Sichuan flavors at home.From the original launch of Sichuan Chili Crisp to Noodles, and now with the Hot Pot Bomb, Fly By Jing continues to innovate with category-defying formats, all in service of bringing bold, authentic Sichuan flavors to the new audiences and inspiring consumers to let their tastebuds fly. This latest release is another step in furthering the brand’s mission to make Sichuan culinary experiences accessible at home.FAQWhat is Fly By Jing’s Hot Pot Bomb?Fly By Jing’s Hot Pot Bomb is the first-ever solid hot pot base cube inspired by authentic Sichuan hot pot, delivering spicy, tingly, umami-rich flavor in minutes at home.How do you use the Hot Pot Bomb?Add one Hot Pot Bomb cube to 2–3 cups of water or broth, bring to a boil, and cook vegetables, meat, tofu, or noodles directly in the Sichuan-style hot pot broth.What does Sichuan hot pot taste like?Sichuan hot pot is bold, spicy, numbing, and deeply savory, flavored with Sichuan peppercorn, chili, garlic, and aromatics.Who collaborated on the Hot Pot Bomb?The Hot Pot Bomb was created by Fly By Jing in collaboration with Logan Moffitt (“The Cucumber Guy”), marking his first consumer product collaboration.What is the Mini Electric Hot Pot?The Mini Electric Hot Pot is a portable electric hot pot for 1–2 people, designed for easy hot pot cooking at home and work.Where can I buy Fly By Jing Hot Pot Bombs?Fly By Jing Hot Pot Bombs are available at flybyjing.com, TikTok Shop, and select AAPI-focused specialty retailers.

