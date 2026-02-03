Litho Forum Opens a New Space for Web3 Builders, Developers, and Contributors Across the Lithosphere Ecosystem

Decentralized blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem tooling

A centralized community hub for Web3 builders, developers, and contributors.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litho Forum announced the launch of its new community space designed to bring together Web3 builders, developers, and contributors across the expanding Lithosphere ecosystem. The platform serves as a centralized hub for discussion, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, with structured channels to support open dialogue, technical conversations, and ecosystem-wide engagement.As activity within the multichain, AI-enhanced Lithosphere network continues to grow, effective communication and structured community participation have become critical. Litho Forum fills this need by providing a transparent environment where ecosystem participants can exchange insights, share development updates, and collaborate on initiatives that drive innovation.“Strong ecosystems are built on open communication and shared knowledge,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Litho Forum creates a space where builders and contributors can engage directly, exchange ideas, and help guide the evolution of decentralized infrastructure.”The platform is publicly accessible and designed to evolve alongside the Lithosphere ecosystem, supporting long-term community engagement, governance discussions, and coordinated collaboration among participants at all levels.About Litho ForumLitho Forum is a community-focused discussion platform created to support communication, collaboration, and engagement across the Lithosphere ecosystem. The forum offers structured spaces for technical dialogue, ecosystem updates, governance topics, and community participation, strengthening coordination and innovation within decentralized networks.Social MediaX: https://twitter.com/lithobasket Instagram: https://instagram.com/kajlabs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.