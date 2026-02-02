Agencies Seek Public Comment on Draft Agreement in South Dakota

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), is seeking public comment on the draft 2026 Section 106 Programmatic Agreement (PA) for the Federal Aid Highway Program in South Dakota. The agreement includes the FHWA, the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Officer, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, and the SDDOT. When finalized, the 2026 Section 106 PA will replace the 2020 Section 106 PA, which officially expires on Aug. 13, 2026.

The goal of the draft 2026 PA is to streamline the Section 106 process for handling routine environmental requirements for commonly encountered transportation project types that have minimal potential to affect historic properties. The proposed PA will increase efficiency among the involved parties by considering repetitive actions at a program level rather than by individual projects. This will ultimately promote consistency and transparency in the Section 106 process.

The draft 2026 PA is available to the public for review on the SDDOT Environmental Office web page under the heading “DRAFT 2026 Section 106 Programmatic Agreement” at https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/environmental/public-involvement/.

Written public comment on the draft 2026 PA will be accepted through Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Written public comment may be shared via the SDDOT website or directed to Emily Calhoun, SDDOT Environmental Scientist (NEPA Coordinator), at emily.calhoun@state.sd.us.

For more information, please contact Emily Calhoun at 605-773-3436 or by email at emily.calhoun@state.sd.us or Tom Lehmkuhl, FHWA Environmental Engineer, at 605-776-1012 or tom.lehmkuhl@dot.gov.

