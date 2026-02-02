Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Jones Moves To Hold Big Polluters Accountable

Directs Virginia to Rejoin California Communities Against Toxics, et al.,v. the United States Environmental Protection Agency Lawsuit

Richmond, VA – Today, Attorney General Jay Jones announced that Virginia has rejoined California Communities Against Toxics, et al.,v. the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in an effort to block the EPA from implementing a rule allowing major polluters to avoid regulatory requirements that keep our air safe.

“The Clean Air Act was put in place to prevent major polluters from releasing toxic emissions into our air that harm our communities and damage our health,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “When Attorney General Mark Herring joined along 26 other states nearly seven years ago, he did so knowing that the health of our Commonwealth was directly related to the health of our air, water, and soil. Donald Trump’s effort to create regulatory loopholes so major polluters can operate unchecked is disgraceful. As Attorney General, I will continue to leverage every legal tool at my disposal to fight back and protect our most vulnerable communities.”

The Trump Administration’s proposed EPA rule would allow “major sources” to be reclassified as “area sources”, effectively allowing major polluters to operate under less stringent guidelines. Air pollution continues to be a source of negative health impacts, with the greatest impacts being on children, older adults, and vulnerable populations.

