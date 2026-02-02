Litho Forum Launches as a Central Collaboration Hub for the Lithosphere Ecosystem

Decentralized blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem tooling

New Web3-driven platform empowers builders, developers, and ecosystem contributors with unified knowledge sharing and community engagement tools.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litho Forum officially launches as a dedicated collaboration hub designed to support builders, developers, and contributors across the Lithosphere ecosystem. The platform introduces a unified space where participants can engage in meaningful discussions, exchange technical knowledge, and collaborate on initiatives that advance decentralized innovation.As the Web3 landscape continues to expand, fragmented communication and isolated development efforts have become persistent challenges. Litho Forum addresses these issues by providing a centralized environment focused on ecosystem-wide dialogue, enabling contributors to share insights, align on goals, and strengthen coordination across projects.“Decentralized ecosystems thrive when communities have a shared environment to communicate, collaborate, and build collectively,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Litho Forum was created to provide that foundation bringing together developers and contributors in a space that supports transparency, shared knowledge, and long-term ecosystem growth.”By fostering open participation and structured engagement, Litho Forum empowers ecosystem members to break down silos and form stronger working relationships. The launch of the platform marks an important step toward creating a more connected and collaborative Lithosphere ecosystem, supporting sustainable growth through community-driven innovation.About Litho ForumLitho Forum is a community-driven collaboration platform designed to support builders, developers, and contributors within the Lithosphere ecosystem. The forum provides a centralized environment for knowledge sharing, technical discussions, and ecosystem coordination, enabling participants to collaborate effectively and advance decentralized innovation.

