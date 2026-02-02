Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning on World Wetlands Day

The Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning (DEA&DP) joins the global community in commemorating World Wetlands Day, observed annually on 2 February, to raise awareness of the critical role wetlands play in sustaining ecosystems, supporting livelihoods, and strengthening climate resilience.

Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems on Earth. In the Western Cape, they provide essential services such as water purification, slowing and absorbing flood waters, groundwater recharge, carbon storage, and habitat for a wide range of plant and animal species. Despite their importance, wetlands remain one of the most threatened ecosystems, largely due to development pressures, invasive alien species, pollution, and climate change.

The Western Cape is home to a diverse range of wetlands, from estuaries, floodplains and rivers to peatlands and seasonal pans. These ecosystems are particularly vital in a water-scarce province, where climate variability and prolonged droughts have underscored the need to protect our natural ecological infrastructure that supports water security and climate resilience.

DEA&DP continues to play a leading role in the conservation, rehabilitation, and sustainable management of wetlands across the province. Through policy development, environmental regulation, land-use planning, and partnerships with municipalities, conservation bodies, landowners, and communities, the Department works to ensure that wetlands are protected to be able to perform their vital role and be integrated into broader development and climate adaptation planning.

“Wetlands are not wastelands, they are strategic natural assets,” said Karen Shippey, Chief Director, Environmental Sustainability. “In the Western Cape, healthy wetlands are essential for climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and long-term water security. Protecting these ecosystems is an investment in the wellbeing of both people and nature. Wetlands have an important job and are working hard for us - protecting and supporting resources and spaces we use daily. We need to work together to protect them and allow them to fulfill their natural functions”.

The Department supports a range of initiatives, including investigating and supporting nature-based solutions and water-sensitive urban design, environmental impact assessment processes, and the strengthening of municipal capacity to manage sensitive ecological areas. These efforts align with the province’s climate change response and sustainable development objectives.

Water resilience is a priority focus area of the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs Strategy with Ecological Infrastructure an important part of the Western Cape Infrastructure Strategy. The Ecological Infrastructure Investment Framework guides our efforts to ensure we use public funds to get the best possible outcomes and conserve and restore the systems most critical in our beautiful and unique region.

“World Wetlands Day reminds us that environmental protection and development must go hand in hand,” said Gottlieb Arendse, Chief Director: Environmental Quality “By safeguarding wetlands through sound planning and regulation, we are ensuring that development in the Western Cape is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.” The Department recognises wetlands as important nature-based solutions that is as important as the built infrastructure within our Municipalities, by contributing towards reducing stormwater, improving water quality and mitigating disaster risks for more resilient cities.

DEA&DP also places strong emphasis on collaboration and public awareness, recognising that the long-term protection of wetlands depends on informed communities, stewardships and responsible land-use decisions. “How we protect our wetlands today will determine how resilient our province is tomorrow. This Department remains committed to decisive action that protects ecological systems while enabling sustainable development for future generations”, Gerhard Gerber, Head of Department, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

“The loss of wetlands is not inevitable,” said Anton Bredell, Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning. “With strong partnerships, informed decision-making, and collective responsibility, we can restore degraded wetlands and protect those that remain for future generations.”

As the Western Cape marks World Wetlands Day, DEA&DP calls on all residents, landowners, and stakeholders to recognise the value of wetlands and to play an active role in their protection. Healthy wetlands are essential to a healthy province.

