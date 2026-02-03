Mobisoft Infotech Launches DevSecOps Readiness Program to Help Startups Prepare for Enterprise Security Reviews

Enterprise Security Starts Early Security Readiness Drives Sales Security That Enables Growth What DevSecOps Readiness Covers Why Startups Lose Deals

The program helps startups address security gaps early, reduce deal friction, and avoid red flags during enterprise sales and investor due diligence.

Enterprise security reviews often expose gaps that startups did not plan for. This program helps teams address those gaps early, so security does not become a blocker in sales or funding discussions.” — Pritam Barhate, Founder and CTO at Mobisoft

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobisoft Infotech, a global product engineering and IT services provider, today announced the launch of its Startup DevSecOps Readiness Program. The engagement helps early and growth-stage startups prepare for enterprise security checks, customer assessments, and investor diligence processes through DevSecOps Consulting Services . The program is introduced at a time when startups are increasingly selling to large enterprises and regulated organizations that require clear evidence of secure development practices. Many startups struggle to meet these expectations due to limited security maturity, undocumented processes, or reactive controls. Mobisoft’s new offering is designed to address these challenges early, in a practical and cost-conscious way. DevSecOps, paired with the Global Startup Partner Program , helps startups strengthen their security posture without slowing product development or introducing unnecessary operational overhead.As enterprise buyers tighten security requirements, DevSecOps maturity has become a decisive factor in sales cycles. Startups with strong products and customer traction are often delayed or rejected during procurement because of security gaps.Common issues include:- Lack of secure CI/CD pipelines- Weak access controls- Incomplete cloud security configurations- Absence of basic compliance readinessThese gaps often surface late in sales discussions. It can lead to creating friction and uncertainty for both buyers and sellers. Mobisoft’s Startup DevSecOps Readiness Program is designed to reduce these risks by preparing startups well before formal security reviews begin.Security has increasingly become a business concern for startup founders and leadership teams. What was once considered a technical detail is now closely tied to revenue, customer trust, and funding outcomes. Enterprise customers expect clear answers to security questionnaires and evidence of consistent practices. Investors also look for signs of operational discipline and risk awareness during diligence. Without preparation, startups are forced into rushed fixes that distract teams and increase costs. Mobisoft created this program to help startups approach these conversations with confidence and clarity.According to Mobisoft, early preparation allows startups to control the narrative during assessments rather than reacting under pressure. The program emphasizes readiness that aligns with enterprise expectations while respecting startup realities. This approach allows teams to focus on growth while addressing security responsibly.Startups often prioritize speed as they work toward product-market fit and early revenue. While this focus is necessary, it frequently results in security and compliance controls lagging behind growth. Engineering teams may rely on informal processes, shared credentials, or manual deployments that work in early stages but do not scale. When enterprise buyers request documentation, architecture reviews, or security evidence, these gaps become immediately visible. The result is delayed deals, extended security reviews, and lost momentum.Mobisoft Infotech observed that many startups face similar challenges during enterprise sales and funding rounds. Security questionnaires arrive late in the process, often when negotiations are already underway. Founders then scramble to address issues such as missing access logs, unscoped permissions, or a lack of documented controls. These last-minute efforts increase stress and rarely produce strong outcomes. Mobisoft’s DevSecOps Readiness Program provides a proactive alternative that helps startups prepare well before these moments occur.The program is designed to be time-bound, structured, and aligned with startup operating models. It avoids large-scale transformations that are more suitable for mature enterprises. Instead, it focuses on building essential security foundations that enterprise customers expect to see. These foundations support credibility without introducing unnecessary complexity. Startups retain development speed while improving security discipline.The program covers several core areas that frequently surface during enterprise security reviews and investor due diligence. One key focus is secure CI/CD setup. The program helps startups implement build and deployment pipelines with integrated security checks and access controls. Environment separation is established to reduce deployment and supply chain risks. These improvements help ensure that code changes follow consistent and auditable processes.Secrets management is another critical area addressed by the program. Many startups rely on insecure practices such as hardcoded credentials or shared access keys. Mobisoft works with teams to establish secure practices across development, testing, and production environments. This includes proper storage, controlled access, and regular credential rotation. These measures reduce the risk of accidental exposure and unauthorized access.The program also supports basic SOC 2 readiness, which is often requested by enterprise buyers and investors. Mobisoft helps startups align foundational controls, documentation, and internal processes with SOC 2 expectations. While the program does not replace a formal audit, it prepares teams to demonstrate security maturity. This readiness helps startups respond confidently to security questionnaires and early compliance discussions. It also reduces future effort when formal audits are required.Cloud security posture is another central component of the engagement. Mobisoft assesses cloud configurations to identify misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and monitoring gaps. Improvements are made across identity and access management, logging, and alerting. These steps help reduce exposure and improve visibility across cloud environments. Startups gain a clearer understanding of their infrastructure risks and how to manage them.Rather than offering generic assessments, Mobisoft takes a hands-on approach throughout the engagement. The company works closely with startup engineering teams to implement actionable improvements. Recommendations are tailored to each startup’s architecture, cloud provider, and stage of growth. This ensures that security practices remain relevant and manageable. The focus stays on practical implementation rather than theoretical frameworks.The Startup DevSecOps Readiness Program is designed for founders, engineering leaders, and security-responsible roles within startups. It is particularly suited for teams preparing to sell into mid-market or enterprise accounts. The program also supports startups planning institutional funding rounds or undergoing technical diligence. By addressing security gaps early, startups can reduce uncertainty and improve buyer confidence. This preparation often results in smoother procurement discussions and shorter sales cycles.From an investor perspective, security readiness has become an important indicator of operational maturity. Investors increasingly evaluate how startups manage risk alongside growth. A clear security foundation signals discipline and awareness. It also reduces post-investment surprises that can slow scaling efforts. Mobisoft’s program helps startups demonstrate these qualities during diligence and board-level discussions.“Security gaps often surface at the worst possible moment, during enterprise procurement or investor diligence,” added Pritam Barhate, Founder and CTO at Mobisoft. “Our goal is to help startups walk into those conversations prepared, confident, and credible.”Mobisoft believes that early readiness improves negotiation outcomes and reduces stress for leadership teams. It also supports healthier long term growth. Security becomes an enabler rather than a blocker. Unlike enterprise-focused DevSecOps programs, Mobisoft’s offering is built specifically for startups. The emphasis remains on practicality and relevance. The program avoids over-engineering and unnecessary tooling. Instead, it prioritizes controls that directly address enterprise expectations. This balance allows startups to meet requirements without compromising agility.Mobisoft brings experience working across startups, scale ups, and large enterprises. This experience allows the company to translate enterprise security expectations into startup-friendly practices. The team understands the constraints that startups face, including limited resources and fast-changing priorities. At the same time, it understands what enterprise buyers look for during security reviews. This dual perspective informs every engagement.The program also aligns with Mobisoft’s broader DevSecOps services portfolio. The company integrates security into every stage of the development lifecycle. Its approach includes secure design, continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance support. This foundation ensures that startups receive guidance that can scale as they grow. Many startups later expand their engagement as their needs evolve.The Startup DevSecOps Readiness Program is available immediately to startups worldwide. Mobisoft offers flexible engagement models based on company size, architecture complexity, and go-to-market stage. Startups can choose focused engagements for specific needs or broader readiness programs. This flexibility ensures accessibility across early and growth stages. Mobisoft works collaboratively to define the scope and timelines that align with business goals.About Mobisoft InfotechMobisoft Infotech is a global software engineering and digital transformation company with more than 16 years of experience delivering secure and scalable technology solutions. The company supports startups, growth-stage companies, and enterprises across industries. Its services include software development, cloud and platform engineering, DevSecOps, data and AI initiatives, and enterprise modernization. Mobisoft combines technical depth with a strong focus on governance and security.Backed by a team of over 200 technology professionals, Mobisoft delivers outcome-focused solutions aligned with business priorities. The company operates with strong internal controls and security standards. It is ISO certified and SOC 2 compliant. Mobisoft is known for its practical engineering approach and consistent delivery. Through its services, the company helps organizations build technology foundations that support trust, reliability, and sustainable growth.

Watch: DevSecOps Excellence in Action – Secure & Accelerate Software Delivery by Mobisoft Infotech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.