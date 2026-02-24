Mobisoft Infotech Introduces AI-Augmented Engagement Model to Deliver Faster Outcomes with Leaner Teams

Smaller teams deliver faster product outcomes with AI Human-led development with AI support End-to-end AI-powered engineering workflows Automated testing ensures stable software releases AI optimizes CI/CD deployment pipelines

New delivery model applies AI across engineering, testing, DevOps, and analytics to improve speed, transparency, and cost efficiency.

AI is changing how software delivery is measured. Clients care less about team size and more about speed and reliability. This model helps deliver both.” — Nitin Lahoti, Founder and Director at Mobisoft Infotech

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobisoft Infotech today announced the launch of its AI-Augmented Engagement Model. It’s a modern delivery approach built to help organizations achieve faster product outcomes with smaller yet highly effective teams. The model combines human engineering expertise and AI capabilities across the software lifecycle. It enables companies to build, improve, and maintain digital products with greater efficiency and clearer visibility into performance.Enterprises and startups face constant pressure to release features quickly while maintaining control over costs. Many still respond by adding more people and extending timelines. This often increases complexity and overhead. Mobisoft’s model takes a more practical approach. It focuses on results, consistency, and quality instead of team size.The AI-Augmented Engagement Model brings AI into everyday engineering work. It supports software development , testing, DevOps , analytics, and data engineering as part of regular workflows. Teams do not treat AI as a side initiative. They use it daily to handle repetitive tasks and routine checks. This frees engineers to focus on complex problem-solving and better product decisions.At the core of the AI-Augmented Engagement Model is a simple idea. Increase the effectiveness of each engineer instead of increasing the number of engineers. Mobisoft uses AI tools and automation across multiple stages of delivery so that a focused team can accomplish what previously required a much larger group.This approach brings clear and practical benefits:- Small teams that still deliver strong results- Less time spent on repetitive manual work- Faster iterations without reducing quality- More predictable delivery timelinesTraditional scaling often meant adding more people, which increased coordination overhead, created communication gaps, and led to inconsistent code quality. Mobisoft uses AI in daily workflows to reduce these issues. AI supports engineers while they write, review, test, and maintain code. Engineers can then focus on producing strong, reliable work.Clients benefit from better cost efficiency. They invest in expertise and results instead of just increasing team size. Projects stay easier to manage. Teams make decisions with better focus and clarity.AI Across the Software Lifecycle:Mobisoft’s AI-Augmented Engagement Model spans the full software lifecycle. AI does not replace engineers. Instead, it supports them at key points where automation and intelligent assistance can save time and reduce errors.1. AI-Assisted DevelopmentAI development tools act as assistants to developers. Engineers can write and review code. They can refactor efficiently while saving time. Furthermore, the tools suggest code snippets and identify issues early on. This ensures consistent coding standards. Engineers can generate initial implementations quickly and then refine them based on product requirements and architectural needs. Code reviews also benefit from AI assistance. Automated checks highlight potential bugs, security risks, and performance concerns before they reach production. This reduces rework and improves overall code quality. Teams can move faster without lowering standards.2. AI-Driven Testing and Quality AssuranceTesting often becomes a bottleneck in complex projects. Manual test case creation and regression testing take significant effort. Mobisoft uses AI to automate large parts of this process. The AI tool can generate test cases automatically based on application behavior and past defect patterns. It can identify areas in the code that may break and prioritize them during regression testing. Anomaly detection helps teams catch unusual behavior before it affects users. This leads to broader test coverage and more reliable releases. Teams spend less time on repetitive test execution and more time on exploratory testing and critical edge cases.3. Intelligent DevOps and Release AutomationFrequent and stable releases are essential for modern products. Mobisoft integrates AI into DevOps practices to support continuous integration and delivery pipelines. AI can analyze the data on build and deployment to identify patterns that lead to failures or delays. It can recommend pipeline optimizations and highlight environment issues early. Monitoring tools supported by AI detect unusual system behavior and alert teams before small issues become major incidents. As a result, clients benefit from improved release frequency and better operational stability. Engineering teams gain confidence that their changes will move through the pipeline smoothly.4. Analytics and Engineering InsightsThe AI-Augmented Engagement Model also includes continuous analysis of engineering performance. Mobisoft uses data from development tools, testing systems, and production environments to generate actionable insights. Teams can track delivery velocity, defect trends, and system performance over time. This data helps them identify bottlenecks, recurring issues, and areas that need attention. Leaders can make informed decisions about priorities, scope, and resource allocation. Instead of relying on assumptions or isolated reports, stakeholders get a clear picture of how engineering efforts translate into product progress.Transparent Productivity and Quality Metrics:Transparency is a key pillar of the new model. Many delivery partnerships still rely on status meetings and subjective progress updates. Mobisoft takes a more data-oriented approach.Clients receive measurable insights into delivery performance. These may include:- Delivery velocity and cycle time- Defect rates and quality trends- Test coverage and release stability- Operational performance indicatorsThis information helps business and technology leaders understand not only what is being delivered, but also how efficiently and reliably work is progressing. It becomes easier to align engineering execution with business goals.“AI gives us the ability to measure productivity and quality with much greater precision,” added Nitin Lahoti, Founder and Director at Mobisoft Infotech. “That level of visibility builds trust. It also helps both sides make better decisions throughout the engagement.”Practical Impact for Different Types of Organizations:The AI-Augmented Engagement Model is designed to support a wide range of organizations, each with its own challenges and constraints.1. Startups Seeking Capital EfficiencyStartups usually work with tight budgets and strict timelines. They need to launch solid products fast while making their funds last. Hiring large engineering teams is not always realistic. With Mobisoft’s model, startups work with a small, experienced team supported by AI tools. This helps them build key features faster and improve the product based on real user feedback. Instead of increasing headcount too soon, they can focus more on product strategy and user experience.2. Mid Market Companies Under Budget PressureMid-sized firms frequently balance growth initiatives with strict budget controls. They may have existing systems that need enhancement, integration, or modernization. The AI-Augmented Engagement Model helps these organizations improve delivery efficiency without large increases in spending. AI-supported testing and DevOps reduce maintenance overhead. Data-driven insights help prioritize the most valuable improvements.3. Enterprises Modernizing Legacy SystemsEnterprises often deal with complex legacy platforms that require careful updates. These projects demand reliability, compliance, and minimal disruption to ongoing operations. Mobisoft combines experienced engineers with AI assistance to manage this complexity. Automated testing reduces release risk. Intelligent monitoring supports system stability. Clear metrics help enterprise stakeholders track progress against modernization goals.Security, Governance, and Responsible AI Use:Mobisoft recognizes that AI adoption must go hand in hand with strong governance. The AI-Augmented Engagement Model includes clear guidelines on data usage, access controls, and tool selection. AI tools are integrated in ways that respect client security policies and compliance requirements. Sensitive data remains protected. Human engineers maintain oversight over all critical decisions. AI acts as an assistant, not an autonomous authority.This balanced approach ensures that clients benefit from improved productivity while maintaining control and accountability.A Measured Evolution of Delivery Practices:Mobisoft does not present the AI-Augmented Engagement Model as a sudden break from established engineering practices. Instead, it builds on proven delivery foundations and enhances them with modern capabilities.Agile principles, code quality standards, and DevOps practices remain central. AI simply helps teams execute these practices more efficiently. It reduces friction in daily work and provides better visibility into results.Over time, this leads to a more mature and resilient engineering process. Teams learn from data and refine workflows. They spend more time on meaningful improvements and less time on routine tasks.Client Collaboration and Custom Engagements:Every organization works differently. Mobisoft adjusts each engagement based on product complexity, compliance needs, and delivery goals. Some clients want faster feature development with AI support. Others care more about strong testing and stable operations. The model supports different priorities while keeping delivery clear and efficient.Mobisoft teams work closely with client stakeholders to define success metrics from the start. They review progress regularly using real data, which helps keep the project aligned with changing business priorities.Availability:The AI-Augmented Engagement Model is available immediately to clients worldwide. It applies across product engineering, digital transformation, and modernization initiatives. Organizations can engage Mobisoft for new product builds, platform upgrades, or ongoing engineering support under this model.About Mobisoft Infotech:Mobisoft Infotech is a global software engineering and digital transformation company with over 16 years of experience. The team builds scalable and secure technology solutions for businesses across industries. More than 200 technology professionals work across mobile-first product engineering, custom software development, cloud and platform services, data and AI, DevSecOps, and enterprise modernization.Mobisoft Infotech is ISO certified and SOC 2 compliant. The company supports clients in regulated and mission-critical environments. Teams follow a practical engineering approach and use modern delivery methods. Mobisoft combines strong technical expertise with a clear focus on results. This helps organizations meet changing technology and business needs with confidence.

