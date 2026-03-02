EXG Pro - Gamefound EXG Pro Xanathar Cable Guy Xanathar Cable Guy - Gamefound

EXG Pro, the creators of the globally recognised Cable Guys range, has launched its latest fan-driven project on Gamefound.

More than a funding initiative, the Xanathar campaign represents a collaborative approach to creation, demonstrating clear demand for high-quality, thoughtfully designed collectibles.” — EXG Pro

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXG Pro Launches Officially Licensed Xanathar Cable Guy Crowdfunding Campaign.

EXG Pro, the creators of the globally recognised Cable Guys range, has launched its latest fan-driven project on Gamefound. The campaign introduces the officially licensed Xanathar Cable Guy and integrated Dice Tower, inspired by one of the most notorious villains in Dungeons & Dragons lore, under license from Wizards of the Coast.

Designed as both a premium collectible and a functional desktop piece, the Xanathar Cable Guy is built to hold phones, controllers, remotes, and gaming essentials. Hidden within the sculpt is an integrated Dice Tower, allowing fans to roll directly from Xanathar’s lair while immersing themselves in the world he dominates. The piece captures the beholder’s imposing presence, obsessive paranoia, and unmistakable personality, with Sylgar the goldfish faithfully by his side.

The campaign launches with three exclusive crowdfunding tiers, created specifically for backers and unavailable through standard retail channels.

Tier 1: Guild Members | £80

Includes the Xanathar Cable Guy Device Holder, Certificate of Authenticity, Dungeons & Dragons Digiplate, and Digiplate Phone Stand.

Tier 2: Sylgar’s Favourite | £120

Includes everything in the Guild Members tier, plus Sylgar Sticker Pack, Beholder Sticker Pack, Beeholder Digiplate, Dice Set, and Dice Pouch.

Tier 3: Eleven Eyes of Xanathar | £150

Includes all items from Sylgar’s Favourite, plus an Exclusive Sylgar Digiplate, Xanathar Mini Cable Guy, and Wall Art Poster.

This campaign marks a deliberate shift for EXG Pro, which has traditionally produced licensed collectibles through retail partners. By crowdfunding on Gamefound, the team is working directly with fans, free from retail limitations, to bring a project built on shared passion to life.

More than a funding initiative, the Xanathar campaign represents a collaborative approach to creation, demonstrating clear demand for high-quality, thoughtfully designed collectibles that respect both the source material and the community behind it.

The Xanathar Cable Guy crowdfunding campaign is live on Gamefound.

https://gamefound.com/en/projects/exg-pro/xanathar-cable-guy

Gamefound EXG Pro Xanathar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.