Caprio Law Establishes a Dedicated Family Law Practice

Leaders Sophia J. Caprio and Andrea T. Dunbar, united by a shared commitment to thoughtful, client-centered family law.

Caprio Law serves MA and RI with compassionate, strategic family law counsel, led by attorneys Sophia Caprio and Andrea Dunbar.

RI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A long-standing legal legacy continues with the establishment of Caprio Law, a family law focused practice serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Led by attorneys Sophia J. Caprio and Andrea T. Dunbar, the firm emphasizes strategic advocacy and a measured, human approach to family law representation.

Built on the principle that family law should never feel transactional, Caprio Law combines sophisticated legal strategy with a deeply human approach to advocacy. The firm specializes in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody and parenting time, child and spousal support, prenuptial agreements, post-divorce modifications, and contempt and enforcement proceedings.

“People don’t seek out a family law attorney when life is simple,” said Attorney Dunbar. “They come to us when they are overwhelmed, uncertain, or standing at a crossroads. Caprio Law meets clients in those moments with clarity, honesty, and steady guidance.”

Sophia and Andrea previously worked together at an esteemed Boston law firm, where the two developed a close professional partnership. That partnership now forms the foundation of a family law focused practice grounded in collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared vision for supporting families through difficult transitions.

Caprio Law is also deeply personal in its origins. Sophia is a third-generation attorney, inspired by the legacy of her grandfather, the late Chief Judge Frank Caprio. Known for his compassion, fairness, and respect for every person who appeared before him, Judge Caprio’s approach to the law left a lasting impression on Sophia and continues to shape the values of her practice today.

“Watching my grandfather treat every person with dignity and empathy, regardless of their circumstances, had a profound impact on how I understand the role of an attorney,” said Attorney Caprio. “That sense of humanity and compassion is something I strive to carry forward in my own practice.”

Sophia practices exclusively in family law across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She began her legal career in Boston at a large, multinational law firm, where she litigated complex matters on behalf of Fortune 500 companies and secured multi-million-dollar awards. She later transitioned to a respected Boston firm, focusing her practice exclusively on family law. Her focused practice has fostered deep familiarity with the courts, judges, and procedures across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, bringing a strategic and informed perspective to every matter she handles, including negotiating marital settlement agreements, drafting prenuptial agreements, managing contempt and enforcement actions, and advocating in disputes involving custody and financial support.

Andrea has devoted her entire legal career to family law and fiduciary litigation, bringing nearly two decades of experience representing clients in high-net-worth divorces, contested custody matters, and complex family and fiduciary disputes throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Her practice regularly involves matters with significant financial complexity, probate and family court issues, and sensitive interpersonal dynamics. A skilled trial attorney and accomplished negotiator, Andrea advises clients in probate and family court litigation involving trust and estate disputes, guardianships, conservatorships, and matters affecting family businesses, corporate fiduciaries, and multi-generational trusts. She is known for her strategic judgment, courtroom advocacy, and ability to guide clients through high-stakes disputes with clarity and discretion.

Sophia has been recognized as a Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch honoree in both Family Law and Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation, as well as a Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Star. Andrea has been honored as a Best Lawyers in America recipient in Family Law and named to the Lawdragon 500: Leading Family Lawyers list.

“I’ve seen how profoundly family law outcomes can shape a person’s future — especially for children,” said Attorney Dunbar . “What drives me is the opportunity to provide clarity and stability when families are navigating some of their most vulnerable moments.”

Caprio Law reflects Sophia and Andrea’s shared belief that strong advocacy does not have to feel impersonal. Their approach is calm, strategic, and direct, with an emphasis on clear communication — ensuring clients understand their options, the risks and benefits of key decisions, and what to expect at every stage of the process. The firm prioritizes candid discussions about legal options, risks, and likely outcomes, empowering clients to make informed decisions aligned with their goals and circumstances.

“We want clients to feel informed, prepared, and supported at every step,” said Attorney Caprio. “Even when the process is difficult, understanding what’s happening and why can make an enormous difference.”

With offices serving clients throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Caprio Law is now accepting new family law matters. Individuals navigating divorce, custody concerns, financial support disputes, or major family transitions are invited to schedule a consultation.

1 Center Place Suite 100

Providence, RI 02903

info@capriolaw.com

(401) 291-4900

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.