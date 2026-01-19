KMC Announces Global Partner Program and First European Partnership with beyond Coworking

KMC launches its Global Partner Program, welcoming beyond Coworking as its first European partner to expand opportunities through strategic collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMC, the Philippines’ leading provider of global offshore teams and flexible workspaces, today announces the grand launch of its Partner Program. Structured as a multi-tiered partnership ecosystem, the program enables consultants, advisors, brokers, and agencies to access competitive earning opportunities and benefits while helping clients scale with high-performing offshore teams and flexible workspace solutions across the Philippines and Colombia—all supported by KMC’s full operational backbone.

In a landmark first for the program, KMC is proud to name beyond Coworking as its inaugural Channel Partner in Europe, marking the company’s strategic expansion into the continent. beyond, a trusted European workspace brand serving startups, scale-ups, and global companies, exemplifies the type of partners KMC seeks to build its ecosystem around: operators with deep local insight and a shared vision for modern ways of working.

A Partner Program Built for Modern Workforce Expansion

The KMC Partner Program is designed to accommodate multiple levels of involvement, making it accessible to a wide variety of professionals:

Affiliate Partners: Awareness-driven referrals with minimal commitment.

Broker Partners: Structured introductions through commercial closure.

Connector Partners: Guiding qualified companies seeking offshore team or workspace support.

Channel Partners: Strategic, ongoing collaboration with aligned services alongside KMC.

Each partnership model offers clear scope, defined responsibilities, and a consistent delivery experience, allowing them to engage in ways that align with their expertise, network, and business model.

Early partners of the program have already seen the value of working with KMC’s model. Steve Morin, KMC Partner, shared why the partnership stood out:

“The quality of the teams and the physical office environments made this partnership a natural fit. The offices are on par with premium spaces you’d expect in places like San Francisco—making KMC a partner you can confidently stand behind.”

How the KMC Global Partner Program Works

The KMC Global Partner Program is designed to make partnership simple, transparent, and commercially rewarding. Partners are onboarded into a structured ecosystem and gain access to the KMC Partner Portal, where opportunities are registered, tracked, and managed in real time—ensuring clear attribution and visibility throughout the lifecycle of each engagement. Partners introduce qualified companies aligned with KMC’s offshore team and workspace solutions, while KMC takes care of sales support, delivery, and execution end to end.

As engagements convert, partners earn through clear, trackable, and competitive incentives—including commission on offshore team engagements and workspace seat bonuses—turning influence, relationships, and advisory skills into measurable growth and revenue opportunities.

Why Partner with KMC

KMC’s partners gain access to:

7,000+ dedicated offshore professionals

Office, home, and hybrid delivery models

Local employment, HR, and payroll support

30+ premium office locations totaling 134,000 sq. ft. of flexible workspaces across the Philippines

Certifications and accolades, including B Corp, Great Place to Work, Triple WELL Certifications, and HR Asia Best Companies to Work

By partnering with KMC, advisors, brokers, and consultancies can offer clients a full-suite, end-to-end solution: workforce aligned with workspace from day one, customized office setups, flexible growth options, and a single point of accountability for international expansion.

Michael McCullough, Co-founder of KMC, shared the vision behind the program:

“Our Partner Program recognizes and rewards those who partner with us. It provides a single platform to easily track earnings and referrals—keeping our clients, partners, and employees seamlessly connected to KMC.”

Seize the Opportunity to Partner with KMC

KMC is actively seeking partners worldwide to join its growing ecosystem. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the KMC Partner Portal to explore the Partner Program, learn about partner types and incentives, and apply to become a valued partner.

Apply today at partners.kmc.solutions or contact us via partnerships@kmc.solutions



About KMC

KMC Solutions is the Philippines’ leading business services provider, enabling companies to build and scale operations through integrated workforce and workspace solutions. Through KMC TEAMS and KMC SPACES, the company delivers high-performing offshore teams and the country’s largest flexible workspace portfolio across 30+ locations. With over 15 years of experience and more than 7,000 professionals supported, KMC is trusted by businesses of all sizes for clarity, control, and execution at scale.

For more information, visit https://kmc.solutions/.

