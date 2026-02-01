DDOT Snow Operations Begin at Carter Barron Amphitheater Parking Lot

(WASHINGTON, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is preparing to utilize the Carter Barron Amphitheater parking lot for the temporary storage and disposal of snow removal materials as part of ongoing citywide snow response operations. Operations are expected to begin today as other snow storage locations across the District are reaching capacity.

Access to and from the site will occur via Colorado Avenue NW and Morrow Drive NW. Motorists should anticipate intermittent lane closures and traffic pattern adjustments in the area and are encouraged to proceed with caution, follow posted signage, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

Nearby residents should also expect increased truck traffic over the next several days as snow removal operations continue. DDOT appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as crews work to safely and efficiently restore normal conditions across the District.

For more information on snow removal efforts visit, snow.dc.gov.