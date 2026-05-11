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DDOT Launches MicroFreight DC Pilot Program to Bring Quiet, Safe E-Cargo Bike Deliveries to DC Neighborhoods

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), along with Amazon, announces the launch of a new pilot project to support package delivery in the District. As e-commerce continues to grow, DDOT is taking a proactive step to ensure the resulting delivery solutions work for District residents.

During the ten-month pilot, Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) will deliver Amazon packages to customers in the District using a fleet of up to 15 battery-powered e-cargo bikes. The e-cargo bikes have four wheels and a secure rear cargo hold, along with covered seating, a windshield, and windshield wipers, providing weather protection for DSP delivery associates. The results of the pilot will be used to inform additional efforts to reduce impacts from last-mile delivery and future operational parameters for e-cargo bikes, as needed.

“By using e-cargo bikes to deliver packages, the District demonstrates a commitment to reducing traffic and piloting innovative delivery solutions," said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. "DDOT is excited to collaborate with Amazon to adapt to a changing urban freight landscape."

Located on a secure surface parking lot in Southwest DC, Amazon's microhub will provide package storage and a loading zone to support DSP deployment of e-cargo bikes for deliveries to nearby District neighborhoods.

Example of an e-cargo bike on its way to a delivery. Image courtesy of Amazon.

E-cargo bikes are a compelling solution for urban areas, where deliveries are located closer together. By shifting last-mile deliveries from larger vehicles to e-cargo bikes that can use daylighting and commercial loading zones, and operate in bike lanes, packages can be delivered more efficiently while helping reduce traffic and noise. Other businesses interested in operating a delivery microhub or e-cargo bikes in the District can reach out to DDOT. All e-cargo bikes will be limited to a 15-mph maximum speed and restricted from sidewalks.

"We've seen the benefits e-cargo bikes bring to urban deliveries around the world, and we're excited to launch this pilot alongside DDOT to help ensure we get it right here in DC," said Amazon Vice President of North America Last Mile Transportation Dave Alperson. "We'll continue working alongside community partners in the National Capital Region who understand the local needs best— combining their insights with our expertise in delivery, technology, and innovation to make a real difference in people's everyday lives."

DDOT's pilot builds on earlier efforts and investments from the Transportation Planning Board and the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance. DDOT's 2023 Delivery Microhub Feasibility Report was developed with technical assistance from Nelson/Nygaard through the Transportation Planning Board's Transportation Land-Use Connections (TLC) Program.

"WABA is excited to see last-mile deliveries by e-cargo bikes piloted in Washington, D.C. E-cargo bikes could be a great fit for our city. We look forward to seeing how these cargo bikes support safety on our streets," said Elizabeth Kiker, Executive Director, Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

Grant funding from the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance is supporting Nelson/Nygaard's monitoring and evaluation of the ten-month pilot for DDOT. Monthly data collection and assessment, including the number of trips to the microhub, route distances traveled by e-cargo bikes, and the number of packages delivered, will help DDOT identify further opportunities for safe and more efficient deliveries across the District. Progress and performance will be evaluated at the conclusion of the pilot, culminating in a final report. For more information, please visit: https://freight.ddot.dc.gov/pages/microfreight-dc-pilot-program.

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

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