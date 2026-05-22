FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Missouri Avenue NW Trail Connection Project Public Meeting

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a public meeting to gather community feedback on existing conditions and preliminary design concepts for a proposed trail connection along Missouri Avenue NW between 17th Street NW and 14th Street NW. The meeting is intended to provide an opportunity for community members to learn about the proposal, ask questions, and provide input on the project.

As part of the larger Military Road Trail project, this effort seeks to create a safe, low-stress, and accessible active transportation connection that improves access between surrounding neighborhoods and Rock Creek Park. This segment was evaluated as part of NPS’s Military Road Trail Feasibility Study completed in 2022, and DDOT is now advancing this portion of the corridor for initial public review and feedback. Identified in moveDC’s Bicycle Priority Network and on the National Park Service’s (NPS) 2016 Paved Trails Plan, the proposed project aims to address current gaps in safety and connectivity along a corridor that lacks adequate facilities.

In the long term, the project would connect to existing bike lanes on 14th Street NW, the forthcoming Joyce Road NW trail, and provide a critical link to the Metropolitan Branch Trail (MBT), helping to close a key gap in the District’s bicycle network. Community input received at the public meeting will help inform next steps in the project’s development as DDOT continues its commitment to expanding transportation options and creating a safer, more connected, and accessible network for people of all ages and abilities.

For more information, visit: trails.ddot.dc.gov or contact DDOT Project Manager, Valentina Facuse at [email protected].

WHAT: Missouri Avenue NW Trail Connection Public Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

WHERE:

Emery Heights Community Center

5701 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC, 20011

TIME: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

To Participate in the Meeting: Arrive at the location listed above at 6:00 PM to learn about the existing conditions along Missouri Avenue NW and review preliminary conceptual designs for a trail connection.

DDOT staff will be available to discuss the project, answer questions, and gather feedback. Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts on current challenges, provide input on the conceptual designs, and highlight considerations important to the neighborhood.

Your feedback will help inform the selection and refinement of the final concept for a trail connection along Missouri Avenue NW.

Can’t Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available at trails.ddot.dc.gov within 48 hours of the conclusion of the meeting.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the DC Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, DC Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language Interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge.

Title VI Compliance:

For free language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Tanisha Dublin, Title VI and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance.

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all District of Columbia residents and visitors.