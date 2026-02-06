ERP for Seed solution at Pacific Seed Association Convention by Unify Dots

Microsoft Solutions Partner Unify Dots will be exhibiting its Agriculture ERP solution, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain and Finance at the PSA 100th Annual Convention

Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner Unify Dots showcases AI-powered Agriculture ERP for seed and crop businesses at PSA’s 100th Annual Convention.

Our Microsoft Dynamics 365 Agriculture ERP unifies grower contracts, lot traceability, yield, quality, and costing for the seed industry—powered by AI Copilot to scale and stay compliant.” — Sandeep Walia, CEO of Unify Dots

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner headquartered in Seattle, will be an exhibitor at the Pacific Seed Association (PSA) 100th Annual Convention, taking place at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa from February 8–10, 2026.This milestone gathering — themed “A Century of Seeds, Advancing Tomorrow” — will convene agriculture professionals, including growers, seed producers, researchers, technology vendors, and regulators, in celebration of PSA’s century of industry leadership.Unify Dots will showcase its Agriculture ERP solution, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain and Finance , designed to modernize seed and crop businesses across the agricultural value chain. The ERP for seed solution automates approvals, provides lot traceability, and supports data-driven decisions through embedded analytics, and AI insights. Highlights include:• Seed Traceability & Lot Management – Track seed lots from production to distribution for full quality and compliance visibility.• Grower Contracts – Manage agreements, terms, and performance across grower networks.• Seed Production – Plan, monitor, and optimize seed production cycles and field activities.• Germination, Purity & Quality Testing – Record and manage lab test results to ensure seed quality standards.• Production Planning and Forecasting – Predict demand, plan supply, and align production with market needs.• Sales & Distribution Management – Oversee sales orders, pricing, customer fulfillment, and logistics.• Inventory & Warehouse Management – Track stock levels, storage conditions, and movements across locations.• Fleet Management – Manage vehicles, equipment usage, scheduling, and maintenance.• Financials – Handle accounting, costing, billing, budgeting, and financial reporting.• Business Intelligence & Analytics – Gain insights through dashboards, reporting, and data‑driven decision tools.Convention Highlights:- Educational & Networking Events: Industry sessions, general business meetings, and social gatherings attended by seed sector stakeholders from North America and beyond- Interactive Engagements: Unify Dots will host live AI-powered ERP for Seed industry, showcase use cases, and discuss specific agricultural challenges with attendees and help showcase ways of empowering Agriculture growers and seed manufactures with technologyAbout Unify DotsBased in Seattle, Unify Dots is a systems integrator and Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialist providing ERP, CRM, AI-powered, and supply chain solutions. With implementations across North America, APAC, Australia, and Europe, Unify Dots supports diverse industries including Agriculture and Seed Manufacturing in digital transformation and operational optimization.Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following AI-powered solutions:- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce- Power BIFor more information, please visit http://unifydots.com/ or email us.USA: +1 206 452-7498United Kingdom: +44 20 3885 0765Singapore: +65 3106-5160Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

ERP for Seed Manufacturers and Agri-growers

