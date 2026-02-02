TBI Special Agents Investigating Jackson Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Jackson.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 1:50 p.m., officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lafayette Street after receiving information about a man with a gun. For reasons still under investigation, multiple officers fired their weapons, striking the subject. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. None of the officers involved were injured.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###