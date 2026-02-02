Redacted Industries Engages Manufacturing Partner for First Commercial Product

Company advances first internally designed product with experienced engineering and manufacturing partner; ticker symbol RDCT now active.

FT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redacted Industries Announces Contract Design and Manufacturing Engagement for First Commercial ProductCompany completes ticker symbol change from VNUE to RDCTRedacted Industries, Inc. (OTC:RDCT), a developer of next-generation visual and digital optics solutions, today announced that it has entered into a contract design and manufacturing engagement with a specialized engineering and production firm to support development of its first designed commercial solution.The selected firm is a full-service design and contract manufacturing company staffed with experienced PCB, electrical, and mechanical engineers, and operates dedicated manufacturing and assembly facilities. The partner has been provided with initial technical and functional requirements for Redacted’s first internally designed product and is currently supporting early-stage design and feasibility activities.The company noted that the initial solution is being intentionally architected for commercial classification under current U.S. export regulations, enabling a streamlined development process while preserving flexibility for future regulated programs.Redacted Industries expects to formally announce its first designed solution later this month, following completion of initial design validation milestones.Separately, the company confirmed that its ticker symbol change from VNUE to RDCT is now effective, aligning its public market identity with its current corporate focus and branding.“This engagement represents a meaningful step forward as we transition from concept to execution,” said Brandon Sisson, CEO of Redacted Industries. “With the right technical and manufacturing partner in place, we are moving decisively toward delivering our first designed product to market.”Further updates will be provided as development progresses.Forward-Looking Statements DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to product development, design validation, manufacturing readiness, anticipated announcements, timing of commercialization, regulatory positioning, and future operations.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to management as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in development scope or timelines, engineering or manufacturing challenges, supply-chain constraints, regulatory or classification determinations, availability of capital, market conditions, and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s public filings and disclosures.The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.Any references to regulatory status or classification are based on current design intent and understanding and do not constitute a formal determination by any regulatory authority.

