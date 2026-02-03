Author Michael Strode Joins Ruadán Books with Speculative Historical Thriller

Michael Strode

Ruadán Books is pleased to announce that it has signed a deal with author Michael Strode, via A.J. Van Belle with the Booker Albert Literary Agency.

I'm excited to be a part of Team Ruadán. I can't wait to put this story out into the world, and couldn't ask for a better partner.” — Michael Strode

BOSTONE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is pleased to announce that it has signed a deal with author Michael Strode , via A.J. Van Belle with the Booker Albert Literary Agency, to publish his debut novel, Spit and Touch Iron."I'm excited to be a part of Team Ruadán,” Michael says about his signing. “I can't wait to put this story out into the world, and couldn't ask for a better partner."Set in post-WWII rural Ireland, Spit and Touch Iron follows a widowed and battle-hardened Scotland Yard detective as he navigates local superstition and deceit while investigating the alleged replacement of a friend’s child with a changeling. As a speculative historical thriller, the novel is a mashup of Sherlock Holmes with Celtic folklore.“With its blend of action, suspense, dark fantasy, and a touch of humor, it's a good match for Ruadán’s mandate and catalogue,” Michael adds.“Michael is one of those passionate and talented wordsmiths we love to work with,” says Ruadán CEO R. B. Wood. “Spit and Touch Iron is such an emotional triumph–we can’t wait to share this story with the world!”Spit and Touch Iron is tentatively scheduled for release in Spring 2027.About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Michael StrodeMichael Strode is a writer and filmmaker born and raised in Hawaii, now living in Los Angeles. He received an MFA in Film Production from USC, and has written and directed several award-winning shorts, including the action/horror film Black Gulch. Despite a BA in Medieval History and Philosophy from Brown, Michael has come to terms with his love for genre fiction. Spit and Touch Iron is his debut novel.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.