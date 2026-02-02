INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® announces the 2026 winners

2026 Independent Press Award Winner Winners will be printed in the Independent Press Award Announcement issue of Printed Word Reviews For Immediate Release by the Independent Press Award The GAB TALKS podcast Sponsor Gabrielle "Gabby" Olczak

Authors from around the world recognized for book excellence by the 2026 Independent Press Award.

Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation...we celebrate a global community that 'continues to set new benchmarks for excellence.'” — Gabby Olczak, Sponsor of the Independent Press Award

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent Press Award (IPA), one of the world's most prestigious book award programs for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, officially announces its 2026 winners.In 2026, the Independent Press Award saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included were Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press University of California Press.“The 2026 Independent Press Award recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector,” stated Gabrielle Olczak, Independent Press Award President and Award Sponsor. “Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence.”Winners & distinguished favorites will be honored at the April 25th awards dinner. Over 200 attendees from four different continents have reserved their ticket. A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased here: https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner The awards dinner will take place during BookCAMP 2026, a three day trade show for publishers, on April 24th and 25th: https://www.ipabookcamp.com/tickets The VIP list includes Claudia Daher; Sara Fanfarillo; Angela Greenman; Maria Ingstrom; Christopher Johnston; David Knoll; Diana Louise Webb; Laura Muirhead; Ivona Olofsson; Sieglinde C. Othmer; Michaela Riley; Paris Rosemont; Joe Sarkic; Tony Jeton Selimi; JoAnne M Spiller; Dr. Stacker; Nancy W.; and Xue Mo.For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:2026 Winners: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-winners 2026 Distinguished Favorites: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-favorites ---ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The Children’s Bookworm Award is an annual literary competition designed to highlight high-quality storytelling and professional production within the independent and small-press publishing sectors. Please visit: https://www.childrensbookwormaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp ABOUT PRINTED WORD REVIEWSPrinted Word Reviews (PWR) is a literary platform and media hub focused on the independent publishing industry. It serves as a bridge between independent authors, small presses, and the reading public through critical reviews, interviews, and professional resources. https://www.printedwordreviews.com/magazine ABOUT THE GAB TALKSThe GAB TALKS is a podcast dedicated to the world of independent publishing, specifically focusing on interviews with award-winning authors. It is hosted by Gabby Olczak, who is the president of the Independent Press Award (IPA) and the NYC Big Book Award. The show serves as a platform for authors who have been recognized primarily (although GAB TALKS takes on authors outside of the awards programs) to discuss their work, their creative process, and the stories behind their books.The podcast covers a wide array of genres, reflecting the diversity of the independent publishing scene. Common themes and topics include everything from historical fiction and mystery thrillers (like Hy Conrad’s Callie McFee series) to nonfiction works on wine regions, art history, and social issues.Instead of just a "sales pitch," the interviews often explore the research and personal inspiration behind the books. For example, recent episodes have covered: Humanitarian Issues: Ivona Olofsson discussing The Soul of War: Ukraine; Personal Growth: Dr. Susan Agbenoto on spiritual renewal in New Wine; Arts & Culture: Anita Selzer exploring the "female gaze" in art and photography; Industry Insight: Because the host is a leader in the independent press world, the podcast provides a unique look at the "indie" side of the literary industry, which often operates outside the "Big Five" publishing houses.The podcast is widely available on major streaming platforms, including: Spotify , Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, YouTube (where "uncut" live versions of the interviews are often posted), and https://www.independentpressaward.com/thegabtalks (the official show website).GAB TALKS is a go-to resource for book lovers looking for high-quality reads that might not be on the front tables of a mainstream bookstore, as well as aspiring authors interested in the journeys of successful independent writers.

