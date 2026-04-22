Victoria Basil Shines in NYC, Receiving Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® and in NYC's Times Square

Author Victoria Basil "Star People's Wisdom: Messages Beyond the Stars for Human Awakening" 2026 Independent Press Award Winner For Immediate Release by the Independent Press Award

Basil Walks the Red Carpet this Saturday to Accept Her INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and Then Heads to Times Square to See Her Book "Star People's Wisdom" Showcased.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Independent Press Award recognized "Star People's Wisdom: Messages Beyond the Stars for Human Awakening" by Victoria Basil in the category of Mind, Body, Spirit as the winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Victoria join us with authors from around the globe to be recognized by the Independent Press Award, the premier book award for independent publishing. We're excited to include Victoria's 'Star People's Wisdom' with this exclusive, yet diverse, collection of award-winning titles." The billboard book display is the brainchild of the Printed Word Reviews publisher, Ted Olczak, and is a program that highlights "book excellence.""Star People's Wisdom: Messages Beyond the Stars for Human Awakening" by Victoria BasilThis book presents a collection of channeled messages and experiences, primarily focused on spiritual concepts, interdimensional beings, and personal evolution. It encourages readers to explore their own inner wisdom, connect with higher consciousness, and participate in the ongoing evolution of humanity."Star People's Wisdom" is an invitation to reclaim your multidimensional identity, remember your soul's purpose, and embody the frequencies of the New Earth. It is a guidebook for the awakened, the curious, and the star-born, those who are ready to heal, rise, and co-create a future in harmony with the cosmic rhythms of light and consciousness.In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included were Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press."The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector," stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:2026 WINNERS: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-winners ---ABOUT THE AUTHORVictoria Basil channels Star People (ET) and offers Akashic, Quantum, and Megaquantic(TM)️ Readings, as well as intuitive healing through her gifted Body Scan & Healing(TM)️ Technique - a modality born from her natural ability to scan the physical body in detail and realign it using her consciousness and energy. Her unique approach and deep ability to connect with others have been transformative for her worldwide clientele, bringing profound changes across multiple languages and cultures. Victoria mentors spiritual growth, clears physical, mental, and energetic burdens and attachments, and empowers others with clarity, emotional freedom, renewed energy, activated dormant abilities, and a deeper connection to their purpose. She is the author of the International Bestseller anthology book "Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities. "Learn more about Victoria and her work by visiting www.InfinityTriangle.net ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The Children’s Bookworm Award is an annual literary competition designed to highlight high-quality storytelling and professional production within the independent and small-press publishing sectors. Please visit: https://www.childrensbookwormaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp .)

PWR's exclusive NYC's Times Square Billboard

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