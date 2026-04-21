Claudia Daher Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® and Lights up Broadway!

2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite Author Claudia Daher 2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "R.A.T.S: Revolutionary Army of Teens: We Are One" by Claudia Daher 2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Claudia Daher walks the red carpet for her INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD Distinguished Favorite this Saturday and then goes to Broadway Sunday to showcase her win!

ARUBA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazilian-born author and Aruba resident Claudia Daher has been named a Distinguished Favorite at the 2026 Independent Press Award, in the category of Science Fiction: Existential & Social Resilience, for her novel "R.A.T.S: Revolutionary Army of Teens – We Are One."As a VIP honoree at the awards ceremony, Daher plans to walk the red carpet this Saturday to accept her 2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite medal. Then, Daher celebrates the win in NYC Times Square on Sunday, April 26th with a billboard showcase. The billboard curation done by Ted Olczak, the publisher of Printed Word Reviews, is a program that celebrates "book excellence" by spotlighting a select group of premier authors. This honor comes of the heels of an exclusive GAB TALKS written author interview that will be featured in the May issue of Printed Word Reviews, according to Olczak.The Independent Press Award is among the world’s most respected honors for independent authors, attracting submissions from multiple continents. The Distinguished Favorite designation is awarded only to select titles that demonstrate exceptional quality, originality, and impact."R.A.T.S: Revolutionary Army of Teens – We Are One." by Claudia DaherWritten for readers aged 13 and up, R.A.T.S is a science-fiction novel that explores identity, unity, and collective responsibility in a divided world. Blending existential depth with social relevance, the story promotes values such as respect among peoples, environmental awareness, and the importance of family, making it suitable for schools, libraries, and general audiences.Published by Pegasus Publishing (London), the book was edited by Kevin Anderson & Associates (New York), with editing by Amanda A. Barnett. It is available internationally through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, Booktopia, and other major platforms.Extending beyond literature, the project also includes the original song “We Are One,” co-written by Claudia Daher and her son Keith, and performed by Aruban musician Miguel Genser. The song reinforces the book’s central message of unity: if God is one, then humanity is one.More information about the award and the book is available on the official Independent Press Award website:In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore, Claudia Daher and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press."The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector," stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."To view this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-favorites ---ABOUT THE AUTHORClaudia Daher is a Brazilian-born writer and visual artist who has lived in Aruba for over 35 years. Her work focuses on youth, ethics, spirituality, and the future of humanity, combining creative storytelling with social responsibility and a global perspective.Daher has crafted a compelling science fiction novel targeting youth, delving into topics like artificial intelligence’s societal impacts, climate change, alien life, and the melding of global cultures. Her journey and endeavors beautifully showcase the limitless potential within us all.ABOUT THE BOOK"R.A.T.S: Revolutionary Army of Teens: We Are One" by Claudia DaherIn 2040, 15-year-old David discovers he and his friends are Earth's final defense against an alien race determined to steal the planet's water.Guided by a mysterious alternate reality game created by his grandfather, R.A.T.S-Revolutionary Army of Teens-David and allies from around the globe must unite, train, and rise against a looming extraterrestrial threat. As they prepare for battle, they uncover hidden truths about the universe, face environmental catastrophe, and embrace their destiny as the last hope for humanity."R.A.T.S" is a thrilling, heart-driven journey through artificial intelligence, climate change, alien life, and global unity. As the world crumbles, a new generation rises-armed with knowledge, courage, and the belief that together, We Are One.ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award VIP Honorees

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