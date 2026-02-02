State Affairs Florida launches in Tallahassee

Dara Kam, left, and Jim Saunders launch State Affairs Florida. (Credit: Joy Walstrum)

Veteran journalists Dara Kam and Jim Saunders join growing statehouse newsroom

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- State Affairs , the nonpartisan news and policy platform focused on in-depth coverage of state governments, is expanding its national footprint with the launch of State Affairs Florida.The new bureau officially opens Feb. 2 and will anchor State Affairs’ coverage of one of the most consequential state governments in the nation. Veteran journalists Dara Kam and Jim Saunders have joined State Affairs as senior statehouse reporter and managing editor, respectively.“Florida’s policy decisions ripple far beyond its borders,” said Alison Bethel, editor-in-chief and chief content officer at State Affairs. “Opening a Tallahassee bureau lets us bring depth, context and institutional knowledge to coverage that too often gets flattened by daily churn. It’s part of our broader vision to steadily expand our footprint nationwide with fair, independent journalism. Dara and Jim know Florida’s Capitol and power centers inside and out, and they share that commitment.”Kam and Saunders are among the most respected statehouse journalists in Florida, each bringing decades of experience covering the Legislature, courts, elections and governors of both parties. Their reporting has shaped public understanding of Florida politics for generations of readers.Kam, whose podcast “Between the Lines With Dara Kam” (formerly “Deeper Dive With Dara Kam”) will air every Monday morning, said, “The journey continues! I am thrilled to join State Affairs with colleague Jim Saunders and am dedicated to continuing to provide the comprehensive analysis of Florida politics and government our audience relies on and respects.”“I am excited about joining State Affairs and making it a must-read in Tallahassee,” Saunders said. “Dara and I have provided trusted coverage of state government and politics for years, and I look forward to this next chapter.”Don’t miss StateAffairs Florida’s The Florida Files newsletter each day beginning Feb. 2. Sign up here to have it drop in your inbox.About State Affairs:State Affairs is a policy and politics intelligence platform — combining on-the-ground, nonpartisan reporting from statehouse journalists with AI-powered legislative and regulatory tools.# # #

