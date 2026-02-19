State Affairs partners with The Capitol Morning Report, expanding California Statehouse coverage

California State Capitol. (Credit: Emily Hamann)

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- State Affairs announced today that it has partnered The Capitol Morning Report, a Sacramento-based publication serving lawmakers, lobbyists, government agencies and Capitol professionals with comprehensive coverage of government events, policy updates and policy-related job listings.The acquisition strengthens State Affairs’ growing national footprint and deepens its commitment to high-quality, nonpartisan reporting on state government. The Capitol Morning Report will continue its core coverage while benefiting from State Affairs’ editorial resources, operational support and long-term investment in statehouse journalism.“Our mission is to invest in strong, nonpartisan statehouse journalism and AI-powered legislative tools that equip those who work in and around state government with the insights necessary to make informed decisions that shape politics and policy,” said Alison Bethel, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for State Affairs. “The Capitol Morning Report has built a loyal readership and is a respected voice in Sacramento, and we’re excited to support its next chapter.”The same staff who have been producing the CMR remain in place, as do John and Nancy Fairbanks. The Capitol Morning Report joins State Affairs California and its partner CapitolTrack to provide unparalleled nonpartisan news coverage and legislative tools to subscribers in Sacramento.The acquisition reflects State Affairs’ continued expansion in key state capitals and its focus on building sustainable models for political and policy journalism.About State AffairsState Affairs is a media and technology company delivering comprehensive, nonpartisan coverage of state-level policy and politics across all 50 states. Its nationwide newsroom of on-the-ground journalists reports directly from state capitols, producing timely, high-signal insights that matter to government leaders, operators, and stakeholders. This editorial engine is paired with AI-enabled legislative software resulting in a trusted, comprehensive platform that not only reports what’s happening, but also helps organizations understand what it means, anticipate what’s next, and act with confidence.About Capitol Morning ReportThe Capitol Morning Report is a Sacramento-based publication for lawmakers, lobbyists, government agencies and Capitol-related workers, providing comprehensive listings of press conferences, policy reports, state boards and commissions, workshops, conferences, campaign meetings and exhaustive job listings for many state-related agencies and associations.

