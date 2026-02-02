From Design to Construction: Studio 88 Architecture’s Integrated Architectural Practice

Integrating design, regulatory expertise, and construction coordination for complex project delivery

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio 88 Architecture is an award-winning, full-service architecture firm based in New York State, providing an integrated approach that spans planning, architectural design, permitting, and construction administration. The studio is led by Managing Principal Joseph P. Grant, AIA, NCARB, DBIA, alongside Partner and veteran construction manager Serda Urganchiyan. Together, the leadership team brings more than 25 years of experience delivering complex, technically demanding projects across New York, including large-scale commercial and healthcare facilities.Studio 88 Architecture distinguishes itself through rigorous technical coordination and operational precision. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is embedded as a core infrastructure throughout the entire project lifecycle—from early concept development through construction—supporting consistent information management, interdisciplinary coordination, and informed decision-making. This methodology enables a level of workflow accuracy and documentation quality that exceeds typical expectations for a firm of its size. With extensive experience navigating New York’s stringent building codes and regulatory review processes, the studio offers clients a stable and reliable delivery framework for large and complex projects.The firm’s design excellence and technical expertise are reflected in the Boater’s Cabin project, which received the Unbuilt – Residential Award at the 2025 AIA Long Island Architecture Awards. The project demonstrates a careful response to coastal conditions and environmental context, integrating site-sensitive design with functional clarity. This approach has been further strengthened by the addition of architectural designer Jooyoung Lim, whose prior experience includes work at Martha Schwartz Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group, bringing an international design perspective to the studio’s practice.Beyond private development, Studio 88 Architecture actively contributes to public-sector projects involving infrastructure improvement and housing restoration, supporting long-term urban resilience, safety, and sustainability. By combining technological innovation with disciplined execution, the firm continues to realize client objectives while delivering meaningful community impact. As a result, Studio 88 Architecture has established a reputation for technical reliability and design integrity within New York and across the broader architectural community.

