JJ Music Group, Led by GK, Builds Long-Term Projects and Cross-Border Creative Infrastructure

JJ Music Group_GK

A Korea-based creative company building scalable music IP and international collaboration frameworks

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JJ Music Group, a Korea-based music and creative company, operates across music production, artist development, and long-term creative project management. Founded by South Korean singer-songwriter GK (Harrison/Woohyun Kim), the company emphasizes continuity, collaboration, and structured release strategies over short-term promotional cycles.GK is the founder of JJ Music Group and an active solo artist. He is currently enrolled at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, studying at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, where his academic focus includes music business, production, and artist development. His education supports the company’s strategic direction by integrating creative execution with industry-aligned business planning.Prior to establishing JJ Music Group, GK worked as a producer and A&R executive within the Korean music industry. He served as a lead A&R director on PSY’s ninth studio album, which included a track featuring SUGA of BTS. This role involved close participation in artist direction and project coordination for a major commercial release, experience that continues to inform the company’s operational approach.In the Korean market, JJ Music Group has developed capabilities in public relations, creative production, and industry coordination. The company has participated in a range of promotional campaigns and creative projects, supported by long-standing relationships with media outlets, artists, and production partners. This infrastructure enables JJ Music Group to operate both as a music company and as a creative agency supporting releases, collaborations, and brand-aligned initiatives.The company has also engaged in projects connected to Gangnam’s pop and club culture, working within environments that intersect nightlife, fashion, and contemporary Korean pop music. These initiatives reflect JJ Music Group’s interest in culturally relevant spaces and audience-driven engagement beyond traditional distribution channels.JJ Music Group has collaborated with multiple Korean artists, including Haneul of KISS OF LIFE, reinforcing its presence within the domestic pop music ecosystem. Many collaborators come from structured training backgrounds, bringing performance discipline into flexible, project-based creative formats.One of the company’s proprietary initiatives is SOFA, an original music IP developed as a long-term project rather than a fixed artist group. SOFA operates as a scalable content platform, aligned with JJ Music Group’s strategy of developing adaptable, owned music IP designed for long-term growth.In parallel with its domestic operations, JJ Music Group has executed multiple memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with U.S.-based music and creative companies, focused on collaboration frameworks and long-term project development. GK is a U.S. citizen, which supports the company’s preparation to establish a U.S. corporate entity. The planned incorporation is intended to enhance cross-border operations, partnership development, and operational flexibility, rather than near-term market expansion.Positioned between the Korean and U.S. music industries, JJ Music Group continues to build a foundation as a creative agency and IP-focused production company, leveraging Korea’s established infrastructure while developing sustainable pathways for international collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.