Riding for a cause: A mission to S.A.V.E. our Veterans

A meaningful ride for a powerful cause

For 12 consecutive years, the New Mexico American Legion Riders (ALR) have revved their engines for a cause that resonates deeply within their community: raising awareness about Veteran suicide. Their annual “Be the One” New Mexico S.A.V.E. Run is not just a motorcycle ride, it’s a powerful movement that bonds riders, Veterans and supporters alike in the fight against mental health struggles.

Understanding S.A.V.E.

S is for signs and symptoms. Watch for major changes in behavior, habits or substance use of the Veterans in your life. Pulling away from social interactions, extreme mood swings and abuse of substances can indicate risk of suicide.

A is for asking the question. There are behaviors that may be signs a Veteran needs support. Know how to ask the most important question of all: “Are you thinking of killing yourself?” Be clear, nonjudgmental and supportive.

V is for validate. As you listen to the Veteran, ask him or her to do the talking and use supportive, encouraging comments. Acknowledge that those feelings are valid and use active listening and eye contact to show that you care. Strategic support can ensure they follow you on the path toward finding help.

E is for encouraging and supporting the next steps. If a Veteran is having thoughts of suicide, remain calm and reassure them that help is available.

A journey with meaning

At the heart of this mission is Jesus “Zap” Zapata, the state road captain of the ALR. A dedicated member of American Legion Post/Riders 10 in Albuquerque, Zapata carries the weight of personal loss—two close friends who died by suicide. These poignant memories fuel his commitment to the ride, which not only acknowledges the lives lost but fosters a strong sense of community among participants.

The mission behind the ride

The Sept. 6-7, 2025, ride drew over 60 participants from various ALR chapters and independent motorcyclists across New Mexico. The ride, a journey of remembrance and solidarity, covered 189 miles from the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire.

Dr. Breton Weintraub, director of the New Mexico VA Medical Center, emphasized the significance of this initiative during the ride’s kickoff. He highlighted the crucial nature of discussing mental health and suicide among Veterans. “Mental health issues are never easy to talk about,” he remarked. While acknowledging the gravity of the conversation he stressed the importance of recognizing signs of distress and intervening.

With encouragement for the riders, Weintraub expressed hopes for a safe journey, reminding participants of the impact they can have: “Your ride today can provide support to those who might not yet feel comfortable seeking help.”

The S.A.V.E. ride is designed not just as a physical journey, but as a series of meaningful encounters. Each checkpoint on the route embodies a letter in the S.A.V.E. acronym—a powerful framework for suicide prevention. At American Legion Post 17 in Española, participants were welcomed to lunch, provided by dedicated members of the community.

Commanding Officer Dave Pineda emphasized the importance of unity among Veterans, stating, “When we unite ourselves with a purpose like this, it binds us tighter together.” His call to action encourages others: “Get involved and work to help fellow Veterans, whether they’re friends, family or acquaintances.”

S.A.V.E. training and community support

S.A.V.E. Training plays a vital role in this mission, equipping individuals with the skills to assist Veterans in crises. By learning to recognize the warning signs of suicide and encouraging connections to resources, participants are empowered to make a difference.

Christina Camacho, a behavioral health social worker and S.A.V.E. Ride liaison at New Mexico VA, shares the program’s success stories. “We have 400-500 Veterans on our suicide prevention roster,” she explained. These Veterans, under the guidance of New Mexico VA, represent lives saved.

Camacho focuses on challenging the prejudice and discrimination surrounding mental health and suicide prevention within the military community. “Seeking help is a sign of strength,” she said, shining light on the positive outcomes of the program as Veterans find healing, return to fulfilling work and reconnect with their communities.

As the ride finished at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire, ceremonies were held to honor those lost too soon. With the color guard presenting traditional tributes, attendees took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by service members. Through the S.A.V.E. Run, riders not only paid homage to those they’ve lost but also sowed the seeds of healing and hope within their community.

For individuals ready to join this vital cause, VA S.A.V.E Training is available online, equipping everyday people with essential skills to make a difference. As the American Legion Riders continue their inspired commitment to awareness and support, they remind us of the importance of checking in, reaching out and simply being there for one another.

In a world where one conversation can save a life, the New Mexico American Legion Riders remain steadfast in their mission—riding with purpose, strength and compassion for their fellow Veterans.

Taking action to support Veterans

Supporting Veterans is a community effort, and we urge everyone to take advantage of these vital resources to ensure the well-being and safety of those who’ve served.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. Additionally, securing firearms with a cable gun lock, in a lockbox or safe can create a critical moment of pause in a moment of crisis. Learn more at KeepItSecure.net. Finally, encourage Veterans to seek help early. If you or a Veteran you know needs support, “Don’t wait. Reach out.” Explore resources at VA.gov/Reach and take the first step toward assistance.