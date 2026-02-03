Moleculera Biosciences Achieves CAP Accreditation, Demonstrating Diagnostic Testing Excellence

Accreditation reflects the company’s adherence to the highest standards of laboratory quality, stewardship, and clinical performance.

Achieving CAP accreditation validates the discipline and quality in our laboratory processes.” — Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, CEO of Moleculera Biosciences

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moleculera Biosciences , Inc. today announced that its clinical diagnostic testing laboratory has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), following a rigorous on-site inspection. This milestone validates the laboratory’s adherence to the highest standards of quality, accuracy, and patient safety.Considered the gold standard in laboratory quality, CAP accreditation reflects stringent standards for excellence in operations, technical performance, and quality oversight. Following initial accreditation, laboratories undergo on-site inspections every two years to ensure continued compliance with CAP program requirements. In addition, Moleculera Biosciences is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified and Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA) accredited High Complexity clinical laboratory, demonstrating compliance with federal clinical testing requirements.Recognized for Excellence in Clinical TestingWith this designation, Moleculera Biosciences joins a select group of laboratories worldwide recognized for excellence in laboratory medicine. The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as equal to or more stringent than the government's inspection program.Moleculera’s Laboratory Director, Joseph M. Quashnock, PhD, HCLD/CC(ABB), FADLM, was notified of this global recognition and acknowledged for the excellence of the services being provided. “CAP accreditation reflects the disciplined processes our laboratory team follows every day to ensure the highest level of analytical quality,” said Dr. Quashnock. “This accreditation is an important validation of the quality and laboratory stewardship behind every test we perform.”“This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our clinical laboratory team and the stewardship of our laboratory director, who ensures that our processes meet the highest standards of quality for laboratory results,” said Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, CEO of Moleculera Biosciences. “Achieving CAP accreditation validates the discipline and quality in our laboratory processes, and it evidences our goal of providing dependable diagnostic testing for patients and clinicians.”“The CAP is pleased to recognize Moleculera Biosciences as meeting the high standard set as part of the CAP’s Laboratory Accreditation Program,” said Richard M. Scanlan, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation. “Moleculera Biosciences demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients, said Scanlan.”Achieving CAP accreditation signifies that a laboratory operates to stringent standards designed to:• Ensure Accuracy: Reduce the risk of testing errors through rigorous quality systems, proficiency testing, and continuous performance monitoring.• Maintain Regulatory Compliance: Meet or exceed federal and international standards for clinical laboratory operations and oversight.• Demonstrate Technical Excellence: Validate staff competency, analytical precision, and methodological integrity across all testing processes.• Strengthen Quality Oversight: Uphold robust governance, documentation, and audit processes that support consistent, high-quality results.• Support Clinical Decision-Making: Deliver reliable, reproducible data clinicians can trust for diagnosis, treatment selection, and patient care.• Enable Scalable Growth: Establish a quality foundation capable of supporting expanded testing, partnerships, and clinical development programs.About Moleculera Biosciences, Inc.Moleculera Biosciences, Inc. is a pioneer of molecular diagnostics for immune-mediated neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease. By integrating immune profiling innovations and AI-enabled analytics, we can uncover unrecognized patterns that conventional methods overlook, bringing us closer to earlier diagnosis and better patient outcomes. The company partners with leading healthcare institutions to accelerate the development of precision tools that can transform detection, treatment, and outcomes in chronic, immune-mediated and inflammatory disorders.The company’s signature test, the Autoimmune Brain Panel ™, includes a series of five high-complexity blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against specific targets in the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms, including PANS/PANDAS. In addition, the company is also advancing the development of an Autoimmune Cardiovascular Panel™, and an Alzheimer’s Early Intervention Inflammatory Biomarker (AEIIB) panel™. For more information, visit www.moleculera.com About the College of American PathologistsAs the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.