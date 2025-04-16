Moleculera Biosciences Appoints Dr. Michael Rossbach to its Advisory Board as International Commercial Strategy Advisor

Michael Rossbach, PhD, International Commercial Strategy Advisor

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moleculera Biosciences , a precision medicine company focused on uncovering the immune-mediated roots of chronic inflammatory brain and cardiovascular disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Rossbach, PhD, to its Advisory Board as International Commercial Strategy Advisor.Dr. Rossbach is a seasoned life and biotechnology business professional with broad international expertise in the commercialization of immune and cell-based products and institutional and venture financing in Europe. Dr. Rossbach’s background and expertise in growing international biotechnology businesses, as well as his collaborative and strategic work with organizations in Germany, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, France, Netherlands, Australia, Bahrain, and the UK, make him a timely addition to the company.He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Ikxinta, a life sciences advisory firm that collaborates with scientists, industry innovators, and investors from across the globe to introduce and propel new and emerging technologies to the market. He sits on several scientific advisory boards of biotech companies in Europe and holds positions that facilitate innovation and commercialization of life science products worldwide. The appointment comes as Moleculera Biosciences prepares to enter an expansion phase of growth in the United States and abroad.“I’m excited to have Dr. Rossbach join our strategic advisory team. He brings a wealth of commercial experience in immunology-based biotechnology products and a strong international financing background as well as partnerships and access to international markets,” commented Dr. Craig Shimasaki, President & CEO of Moleculera Biosciences. “Our international reach is growing, having medical provider requests from over 50 different countries, and an increasing percentage of our orders coming from outside the U.S.”Prior to Ikxinta, Dr. Rossbach served as VP Global Pharma Partnering of Vela Diagnostics (Singapore, Germany, US) where he worked on clinical and molecular diagnostics (NGS and qPCR-based) to advance precision medicine.“It’s a great honor to join the Advisory Board of Moleculera Biosciences at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. Moleculera’s groundbreaking work at the intersection of immunology and neuropsychiatry is impacting thousands of lives, and I’m excited to assist with the international expansion,” said Dr. Rossbach.“With growing global awareness of immune-mediated neurological disorders, the demand for precision diagnostics like the Autoimmune Brain Panel ™ is rapidly increasing. I look forward to contributing my experience and network to support Moleculera’s mission of bringing these transformative tools to patients and clinicians around the world,” Dr. Rossbach added.Dr. Rossbach is an elected member of the Scientific Council of the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron DESY – Germany’s largest accelerator and research center. He serves on several Scientific Advisory Boards of biotech companies, including NOVODX (US), a precision diagnostics company, Longevity Science Corporation (SG), BC Platforms (CH), and PIRCHE AG (DE).Additionally, Dr. Rossbach holds numerous academic appointments including at the National University of Singapore and INSEAD. He is also a professor and member of the faculty at the Witten School of Management in Germany. Dr. Rossbach received his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in immunology from Harvard Medical School. He resides with his family in Hamburg, Germany.About Moleculera Biosciences, Inc.Moleculera Biosciences, Inc., is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for chronic inflammatory brain and cardiovascular disorders triggered by inflammation and immune dysfunction.The company’s signature program includes the Autoimmune Brain Panel™ (formerly known as the Cunningham Panel™), a series of five blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms. The company has several additional testing panels in the pipeline targeting cardiovascular and cognitive disorders.Moleculera possesses the world’s largest biorepository and bioinformatics database of over 16,000 clinically annotated specimens from patients suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders. Our robust biorepository is fueling the discovery and development of novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for these debilitating disorders.The company develops and performs novel clinical diagnostic laboratory services for inflammatory brain and cardiovascular disorders and operates a CLIA and COLA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory in Oklahoma City, where it has tested over 16,000 patients using its patented anti-neuronal antibody panel, the Autoimmune Brain Panel™. Learn more at www.moleculera.com

