Vibration Therapy Boosts Success of Dental Implants

Dr. Robert A. Horowitz, DDS

Vibration effects could be particularly meaningful for people with osteoporosis

Using LMHFV to improve bone density around a dental implant can speed up the formation of new bone and integration of the implant into the jaw.” — Dr. Robert A. Horowitz

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental implants are growing in use as the approach of choice for tooth replacement. The unique challenges implant specialists face, including poor bone health and low jawbone density in persons with osteoporosis, reduce the odds of their success. A new approach using low-magnitude, high-frequency vibration (LMHFV) may be an effective tool for improving oral bone health and boosting dental implant success rates, according to a growing body of work by Robert A. Horowitz, DDS, a Scarsdale, NY, periodontist.“To overcome higher failure rates of dental implants in patients with limited jawbone volume, we studied whether applying low-magnitude, high-frequency vibration to the patient’s mouth would stimulate faster bone growth and healthier bone in areas where implants would be placed”, explains Dr. Horowitz, lead researcher and co-author of two research papers in the Journal of Oral Implantology and Journal of Osseointegration . “Vibration stimulates bone-forming cells in the jaw and around the implant site and increases blood circulation in the bone, leading to better integration of bone graft material, replacement of it with new and vital bone, to promote faster bone growth and increased bone density.”Horowitz is among the pioneers of LMHFV in conjunction with dental implants and teeth. His work shows improved bone density, rapid improvement in bone health, faster incorporation of implants, and greater implant success in patients treated with LMHFV compared to those who didn’t receive the treatment.“We are encouraged by the success of low-magnitude, high-frequency vibration especially in post-menopausal women who have osteopenia, which is low bone density, or osteoporosis in the jaw,” says Horowitz. “Using LMHFV to improve bone density around a dental implant, or around teeth that are loose because of age-related bone loss, can speed up the formation of new bone and integration of the implant into the jaw.” Horowitz adds that common osteoporosis medications such as the bisphosphonate Fosamax that stimulate bone growth in several parts of the body may actually have adverse effects on the jaw. That is why LMHFV is so promising as an adjuvant therapy, even for individuals with osteoporosis and compromised bone health.Dr. Horowitz recommends regular periodontal exams that also monitor the health of oral bone structure and treatment when needed with an experienced periodontist who utilizes LMHFV and other innovative dental technologies.About Robert A. Horowitz, DDSDr. Robert A. Horowitz is a global expert in treating biofilm accumulation and its consequences. He combines clinical, x-ray, and histological observations to evaluate the impact of biofilms on oral tissues and bone, along with effective methods of treatment and prevention that improve overall health. As a leader in the fields of periodontics and dental implants, Dr. Horowitz tests, lectures on, and publishes research looking at how materials can be used to regenerate bone and save teeth. Dr. Horowitz also researches the use of dental bone grafts at the time of tooth extraction, as well as after bone loss, to increase bone volume and improve the success rates and aesthetics of dental implants.

