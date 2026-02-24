Innovative Approaches Boost Dental Implant Success with Bioactive Materials and Devices

Dr. Robert A. Horowitz, DDS

Grafting materials, lasers, and low frequency vibration speed up healing

The use of grafting materials, laser therapy, and low-frequency vibration improves dental implant success by boosting oral bone health, reducing bone loss, and lowering risks to overall health.” — Dr. Robert A. Horowitz

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gone are the days when people with damaged teeth faced a future of extractions and dentures. New York City and Scarsdale,NY-based periodontist Robert A. Horowitz, DDS, is a leading pioneer in combining various bioactive materials and treatment modalities for the oral inflammation and bone loss that can result from tooth and gum disease. He has summarized his approach in a new book chapter for dentists that describes how multi-modal treatment can help improve bone health, enhance the stability and longevity of dental implants, and improve oral health.“Periodontal disease and problems related to dental implants can be extremely challenging because many patients lose oral soft tissue and bone mass,” explains Dr. Horowitz. “My work and the work of my colleagues in developing and combining biologically active materials and technologies dramatically improves dental implant outcomes for our patients.” Dr. Horowitz has published his results in dental journals such as the Journal of Osseointegration Journal of Oral Implantology , and Compendium of Continuing Education in Dentistry Dr. Horowitz has documented his work with a number of different tools for complex cases. Platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) is an inexpensive platelet concentrate that is derived from the patient’s blood. It promotes and speeds up the healing and regeneration of oral tissue and bone while also reducing swelling and pain. Autogenous dentin grafts from the patient’s own tissues present natural scaffolding for replacing and building bone. Laser therapy helps prevent implant failure by reducing inflammation, promoting tissue healing, and decontaminating the surface of the implant. Photobiomodulation (PBM) is a low-level laser therapy that enhances wound healing, speeds up regeneration of new oral tissue, reduces inflammation, lessens pain, shortens recovery time, and improves treatment outcomes. Low Magnitude High-Frequency Vibration (LMHFV) therapy is a non-invasive tool that speeds up tissue healing, boosts bone regeneration, and enhances the stability of the implant.“Early intervention by seeing a periodontist who uses a combination of these tools is the most essential success factor for dental implants,” explains Horowitz. “Early intervention enables the periodontist to treat and reduce oral inflammation, improve the health of gum and bone tissue, and improve systemic health. When the dental disease process is more advanced, patient care and healing become more complicated.”About Robert A. Horowitz, DDSDr. Robert A. Horowitz is a global expert and a leader in the fields of periodontics and dental implants. Dr. Horowitz tests, lectures on, and publishes research looking at how materials and multimodal treatments can be used to regenerate bone and save teeth. Dr. Horowitz also researches the use of dental bone grafts at the time of tooth extraction, as well as after bone loss, to increase bone volume and improve the success rates and aesthetics of dental implants.

