Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,138 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

       

CASE#: 26A3000787

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka                            

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2026 at approximately 0102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S, Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1:

OPERATOR: Erik Raymond

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: CX-5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I 89 S in the Town of Berlin. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Erik Raymond (50) of Shelburne, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Raymond for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 19, 2026 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  February 19, 2026 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.