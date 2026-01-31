Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3000787

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2026 at approximately 0102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S, Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1:

OPERATOR: Erik Raymond

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: CX-5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I 89 S in the Town of Berlin. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Erik Raymond (50) of Shelburne, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Raymond for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 19, 2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 19, 2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.