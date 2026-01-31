Berlin Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3000787
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2026 at approximately 0102 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S, Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1:
OPERATOR: Erik Raymond
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: CX-5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on I 89 S in the Town of Berlin. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Erik Raymond (50) of Shelburne, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested Raymond for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 19, 2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 19, 2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
