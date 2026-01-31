DERBY BARRACKS / TWO VEHICLE CRASH / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A5000514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/29/2026 at 2130 hours

STREET: CREEK RD

TOWN: ALBANY

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: KINGDOM RD

WEATHER: SNOWING

ROAD CONDITIONS: SNOW COVERED

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: BRITTANY RITCHIE

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RUTLAND CITY, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: ACURA

VEHICLE MODEL: TL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: SIDE AND REAR END DAMAGE

INJURIES: NONE

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: SHANNON DANAHER

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ALBANY, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL: CARNIVAL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT END DAMAGE

INJURIES: MINOR

HOSPITAL: NORTH COUNTRY

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/29/2026 at 2125 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about a two-car crash at the intersection of Creek Rd and Kingdom Rd in Albany, VT. The Vermont State Police, Albany Fire Department, and Orleans Ambulance Services responded to the crash. Troopers identified the operators as Brittany Ritchie and Shannon Danaher. Danaher and her passengers received minor injuries during the crash and were transported to North Country Hospital. No injuries were reported in Ritchie’s vehicle.

Investigations revealed Ritchie failed to yield right of way at a stop sign and crashed into Danaher’s vehicle, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1048(b) failure to yield at a stop sign. Ritchie was issued a VCVC for the above violation.

A passenger of Ritchie’s vehicle was identified as Adam Tatro. Investigations revealed Tatro was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release and was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 03/24/2026 at 0830 hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7118808, T23 VSA 1048(b)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2026 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.