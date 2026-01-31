DERBY BARRACKS / TWO VEHICLE CRASH / VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A5000514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/29/2026 at 2130 hours
STREET: CREEK RD
TOWN: ALBANY
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: KINGDOM RD
WEATHER: SNOWING
ROAD CONDITIONS: SNOW COVERED
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: BRITTANY RITCHIE
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RUTLAND CITY, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: ACURA
VEHICLE MODEL: TL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: SIDE AND REAR END DAMAGE
INJURIES: NONE
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: SHANNON DANAHER
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ALBANY, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL: CARNIVAL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT END DAMAGE
INJURIES: MINOR
HOSPITAL: NORTH COUNTRY
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/29/2026 at 2125 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about a two-car crash at the intersection of Creek Rd and Kingdom Rd in Albany, VT. The Vermont State Police, Albany Fire Department, and Orleans Ambulance Services responded to the crash. Troopers identified the operators as Brittany Ritchie and Shannon Danaher. Danaher and her passengers received minor injuries during the crash and were transported to North Country Hospital. No injuries were reported in Ritchie’s vehicle.
Investigations revealed Ritchie failed to yield right of way at a stop sign and crashed into Danaher’s vehicle, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1048(b) failure to yield at a stop sign. Ritchie was issued a VCVC for the above violation.
A passenger of Ritchie’s vehicle was identified as Adam Tatro. Investigations revealed Tatro was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release and was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on 03/24/2026 at 0830 hours.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7118808, T23 VSA 1048(b)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2026 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
