AlpLab Expands Presence in Europe with Proprietary Skincare Ingredients Exomelatin and ExoVenoxin

Alplab Korea CORP

The K-beauty brand is drawing attention in Switzerland and across Europe with its proprietary ingredient systems for pigmentation care and skin elasticity.

SWITZERLAND, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global beauty industry continues to shift toward ingredient-focused and technology-driven skincare, functional skincare brand AlpLab is gaining attention for its proprietary ingredient systems. The brand has recently expanded beyond Korea and is drawing recognition in Switzerland and other European markets through formulations focused on pigmentation care and anti-aging.AlpLab’s signature ingredient system, Exomelatin™, is designed to target melanin production and accumulation through a multi-stage approach.The first stage focuses on penetration. Cica exosomes, formulated with particles smaller than pores, help active ingredients absorb more deeply into the skin. The second stage focuses on breakdown. MelaZero V2, developed through a mechanism associated with Nobel Prize-winning research, helps promote melanin breakdown while inhibiting pigment transfer. The final stage focuses on prevention of regeneration. PDRN helps restore the skin regeneration environment while supporting the suppression of excessive melanin reformation. Niacinamide and glutathione further support skin tone balance as part of the overall pigmentation care system.The brand’s anti-aging ingredient system, ExoVenoxin™, is also gaining attention in the functional skincare segment.ExoVenoxin is structured through a three-stage approach designed to support wrinkle care and skin elasticity. In the first stage, Cica exosomes help deliver active ingredients deep into the skin. The second stage focuses on elasticity restoration, where EGF and NMN help support weakened skin elasticity structures and activate skin energy metabolism. The final stage focuses on fixation. Syn-Ake, a peptide ingredient inspired by snake venom mechanisms, helps relax muscle contraction signals associated with wrinkle formation while supporting a stable elasticity environment.Rather than relying on single ingredients, AlpLab differentiates itself through its proprietary 3-STEP complex structure, in which functional ingredients work sequentially. The brand’s formulation strategy is structured around penetration, breakdown or restoration, and regeneration prevention or fixation, forming the foundation of its functional skincare approach.AlpLab’s proprietary formulations have recently attracted attention in Switzerland and several European markets. The brand incorporates ingredients connected to local materials, including Swiss Alps edelweiss and the Swiss-derived elasticity ingredient Defensil, into its formulations. Through this approach, AlpLab is gaining recognition for combining locally sourced ingredient credibility with K-beauty skincare technology.Industry observers note that this combination aligns with growing consumer interest in functional and ingredient-focused skincare, helping AlpLab strengthen its presence in the global skincare market.

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