Senate Resolution 216 Printer's Number 1416
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - millions of dollars if the State would have required managed
care organizations to meet a minimum Medical Loss Ratio Standard
and required remittances if the standard was not met; and
WHEREAS, The United States Office of Inspector General
published an audit report in 2024 that found that Pennsylvania
improperly claimed $551 million in Medicaid funds for its
school-based program; and
WHEREAS, Investigators have identified a large amount of
Medicaid fraud in Minnesota and many individuals have been
charged for fraud in Minnesota, demonstrating that State
Medicaid programs could be vulnerable to exploitation; and
WHEREAS, Based on the audit published in 2017, the audit
published in 2024 and the events that are unfolding nationally,
Pennsylvania should perform an audit to ensure that our medical
assistance programs are operating efficiently and safe from
fraud; and
WHEREAS, Ensuring the efficiency and security of our State's
medical assistance programs will ensure that our medical
assistance program can be funded and vulnerable populations
continue to receive coverage without interruption; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct an audit and issue a report on the
State's medical assistance programs; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee
be authorized to request from Commonwealth agencies and
departments any data or information that is necessary to conduct
the study; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the report include all of the following:
(1) The actuarial standards used in Pennsylvania to
