Senate Resolution 219 Printer's Number 1417
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - WHEREAS, Firefighters of the Philadelphia Fire Department
responded rapidly and courageously to extinguish the flames and
rescue those trapped in vehicles and homes, preventing further
loss of life and minimizing property damage; and
WHEREAS, Intrepid officers of the Philadelphia Police
Department and Pennsylvania State Police promptly secured the
scene of the accident and rerouted traffic, stabilizing the
situation and diminishing risk to the general public; and
WHEREAS, Emergency medical professionals and hospital staff
acted swiftly to administer lifesaving treatment, preserving
life and reducing suffering; and
WHEREAS, Local organizations, nonprofits and volunteers
generously shared their time and resources, helping to rally the
community, rebuild impacted homes and businesses and restore
lives; and
WHEREAS, Ramesses Dreuitt of Philadelphia endured 42
surgeries over nine months, including skin grafts and
amputations, after suffering severe burns to more than 90% of
his body; and
WHEREAS, Andre "Trey" Howard III of Philadelphia sustained a
life-threatening head injury while selflessly shielding his
younger sister from flying debris; and
WHEREAS, In the midst of crisis and national spotlight, the
everyday heroes of Northeast Philadelphia exemplified honor and
selfless service, the community embodied strength and resolve
and a renewed spirit of hope and unity emerged; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the heroes and remember the
victims of the Learjet 55 medevac airplane accident in Northeast
Philadelphia on January 31, 2025; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor and sincerely thank the first
