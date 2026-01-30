Senate Resolution 219 Printer's Number 1417

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - WHEREAS, Firefighters of the Philadelphia Fire Department

responded rapidly and courageously to extinguish the flames and

rescue those trapped in vehicles and homes, preventing further

loss of life and minimizing property damage; and

WHEREAS, Intrepid officers of the Philadelphia Police

Department and Pennsylvania State Police promptly secured the

scene of the accident and rerouted traffic, stabilizing the

situation and diminishing risk to the general public; and

WHEREAS, Emergency medical professionals and hospital staff

acted swiftly to administer lifesaving treatment, preserving

life and reducing suffering; and

WHEREAS, Local organizations, nonprofits and volunteers

generously shared their time and resources, helping to rally the

community, rebuild impacted homes and businesses and restore

lives; and

WHEREAS, Ramesses Dreuitt of Philadelphia endured 42

surgeries over nine months, including skin grafts and

amputations, after suffering severe burns to more than 90% of

his body; and

WHEREAS, Andre "Trey" Howard III of Philadelphia sustained a

life-threatening head injury while selflessly shielding his

younger sister from flying debris; and

WHEREAS, In the midst of crisis and national spotlight, the

everyday heroes of Northeast Philadelphia exemplified honor and

selfless service, the community embodied strength and resolve

and a renewed spirit of hope and unity emerged; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the heroes and remember the

victims of the Learjet 55 medevac airplane accident in Northeast

Philadelphia on January 31, 2025; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor and sincerely thank the first

