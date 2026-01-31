CORRECTED: Councilmember Will Jawando to Host Virtual Town Hall on Winter Storm Response
MARYLAND, January 31 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 30, 2026
From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando
Councilmember Will Jawando will host a virtual town hall on Monday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. on Zoom to hear directly from residents about their experiences during Winter Storm Fern.
The town hall comes one day before the County Council's scheduled briefing on the County's winter storm response on Tuesday, Feb. 3. Councilmember Jawando will bring resident feedback to the formal briefing.
Topics will include:
- Road clearing and snow removal
- School closures and communications
- County information and 311 services
- Access to services during the storm
WHAT: Virtual Town Hall on Winter Storm Response
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Zoom — Register today.
Residents who are unable to attend may submit feedback to [email protected].
# # #
Media Contact: David Kunes 240-350-5104
