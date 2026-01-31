Staying Prepared as Bitter Cold Streak Continues

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to stay prepared as the bitter cold weather impacting the state continues into its third week. Through the weekend, below normal temperatures and gusty winds will result in statewide feels-like temperatures below zero, bringing increased risks of hypothermia and frostbite for those who spend time outdoors without proper precautions. Additionally, an offshore coastal storm could cause gusty winds and minor coastal flooding to areas across Long Island Saturday night into Sunday night. New Yorkers should dress appropriately for the weather if going outside and make sure to have an emergency kit with extra warm clothing, blankets, snacks, and water when traveling.

“This winter has been brutal, but we must keep ourselves prepared in order to stay safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Accumulating snow and extreme cold poses a huge risk to those who may be out and about, so be sure to dress appropriately and have supplies on hand to keep yourself safe.”

In response to the ongoing extreme cold, New York City will deploy 10 buses across the five boroughs to serve as warming shelters. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, three buses will be in Manhattan, two buses will be in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens, and one bus will be on Staten Island. New Yorkers can find more information on the location of warming spaces and warming centers on New York City’s website.

New Yorkers should also remain prepared to protect against the dangers from the severe cold when participating in winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these cold weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

View more information on best practices for working in cold weather.

Extreme Cold Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,728 supervisors and operators. All residency locations in storm-impacted areas will remain staffed for 24/7 operations throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,621 large plow trucks

149 medium duty plows

54 tow plows

336 large loaders

37 snow blowers

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 685 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

328 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

54 loaders

105,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric and gas companies to ensure timely and adequate preparation and response throughout the ongoing extreme cold and incoming weekend coastal storm. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric and gas service for New Yorkers by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages or supply issues that may occur.

New York’s electric utilities currently have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness | Department of Public Service. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility.

New York State Police

State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our state and local partners as winter weather moves into New York. Extra patrols will be added to affected areas as necessary, and specialized units and equipment are staged and ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to extreme temperatures, high winds, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Hiking Safety

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams during major storm events. Hikers are encouraged to check DEC’s webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information. Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions.

Visitors must be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy and dangerous trail conditions exist.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS. While some waterways may appear frozen, anyone venturing on waterbodies should review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov , check the free NY State Parks Explorermobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service.

MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms and stairs where ice exists, and keep signals, switches, and third rail operating, and respond to any weather-related issues.

Customers are encouraged to check mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system during winter weather. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app or the TrainTime app.

Port Authority

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is closely monitoring weather conditions and is working with airport terminal operators and other airport partners in preparation. Air travelers should check with their airlines for updated information on their flights before leaving for the airport or check the Federal Aviation Administration website for any FAA programs that may affect flight operations at their departure or arrival airport. Motorists who use the Port Authority’s six bridges and tunnels are strongly encouraged to sign up for email alerts and allow for additional travel time. Midtown Bus Terminal users can use the MyTerminal app for real-time updates or check directly with their bus carriers for service changes. PATH riders can check train service information via the PATH mobile app, RidePATH.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cellphone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outage Safety Tips

Do not go near or touch fallen or sagging power lines: treat all wires as live and dangerous. Keep children and pets away from fallen electric wires. Never touch any lines or any items that are in contact with lines.

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: Electric: 800-527-2714 or Gas: 800-942-8274

Con Ed: Electric: 800-752-6633 or Gas: 800-752-6633

Corning Gas: 800-834-2134

Liberty Utilities (St. Lawrence Gas) Corp.: 800-673- 3301

National Fuel Gas: 1-800-444-3130

National Grid:

Electric: 800-867-5222

Long Island (gas): 1-800-490-0045

Metro NYC (gas): 1-718-643-4050

Upstate (gas): 1-800-892-2345

NYSEG: Electric: 800-572-1131 or Gas: 800-572-1121

O&R: Electric: 877-434-4100 or Gas: 800-533-5325

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: Electric: 800-743-1701 or Gas: 800-743-1702

For more safety tips, go to www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.