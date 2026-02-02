AiDASH Names Jeff Waldbauer as Head of Reliability, Resilience & Emergency Response

Former BKI Engineering Services CEO to help advance wildfire mitigation and resilience across the public power sector

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , the leading provider of vegetation, storm, and ignition risk intelligence and SatelliteFirst™ grid inspection and monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeff Waldbauer as Head of Reliability, Resilience & Emergency Response. In this critical role, Waldbauer will spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering utilities with a comprehensive PreventionFirst™ solution to safeguard their grid infrastructure."Drawing on his tenure as CEO of BKI Engineering Services, Waldbauer will spearhead AiDASH’s resilience and mitigation initiatives. He is tasked with cultivating high-level partnerships across the public power sector, aligning AiDASH with electric utilities and public organizations to drive industry-wide innovation and collaborative grid modernization.“Jeff is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of turning resilience strategy into real-world impact,” said Abhishek Vinod Singh, Co-founder & CEO of AiDASH. “His extensive experience working with co-ops, municipal utilities, and Public Utility Districts (PUDs) — along with his credibility across both the public power and insurance communities — will be vital as utilities transition from reactive responses to PreventionFirst mitigation strategies.”Before joining AiDASH, Waldbauer led wildfire resiliency and mitigation initiatives for over 250 utilities nationwide at BKI and quickly became a trusted partner for public power utilities addressing growing wildfire and climate-driven risks, eventually leading to BKI’s acquisition by Vantage Point Solutions. Following this acquisition, Waldbauer served as Director of Power Operations at Vantage Point Solutions, further enhancing his influence in utility operations, engineering, and risk mitigation.Waldbauer’s appointment reinforces AiDASH’s commitment to delivering comprehensive outcome-focused solutions that help utilities provide safe, reliable, and affordable power while reducing risk and strengthening resilience in the face of increasingly complex operational challenges.About AiDASHAiDASH is an enterprise AI company and the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities. Powered by proprietary VegetationAI™ technology, AiDASH delivers a unified remote grid inspection and monitoring platform that uses a SatelliteFirst approach to identify and address vegetation and other threats to the grid. With a prevention-first strategy to mitigate wildfire risk and minimize storm impacts, AiDASH helps more than 140 utilities reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical utility infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at aidash.com.

