AiDASH Appoints Garrett Little Chief Financial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Growth focused finance leader joins as company accelerates expansion across electric utilities

AiDASH has entered a new phase of growth, and that demanded a CFO with deep experience at the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and finance — and the operational scale to match” — Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDASH

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , the company leading the PreventionFirstTM movement for electric utilities and transforming grid resilience through its pioneering platform that unifies vegetation, asset, storm, and wildfire intelligence, today announced the appointment of Garrett Little as Chief Financial Officer.Little brings nearly two decades of financial leadership across infrastructure, energy and technology sectors. As CFO, Little leads AiDASH's global finance organization, including FP&A, treasury, accounting, strategic development, and capital markets. In this role, Little will help lead AiDASH's next phase of growth.Prior to AiDASH, Little held senior finance and CFO roles within the energy and infrastructure space at Shell, Volta Charging, and Commercial Energy, scaling finance organizations, supporting organic growth and capital markets strategy, including IPOs and M&A. At Volta Charging, he co-led the integration into Shell, resulting in one of the largest public EV charging networks in the United States. Most recently, he served as CFO of Commercial Energy, a retail energy and distributed generation platform. He began his career in M&A advisory at KPMG and PWC.“AiDASH has entered a new phase of growth, and that demanded a CFO with deep experience at the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and finance — and the operational scale to match,” said Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of AiDASH. "Very few finance leaders bring that combination. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.""AiDASH is solving one of the most consequential societal problems — protecting the grid and the communities it serves," said Little. "I am excited to partner with Abhishek and the team to build the financial foundation for what comes next."About AiDASHAiDASH is the company leading the PreventionFirst movement for electric utilities and transforming grid resilience through its pioneering platform that unifies vegetation, asset, storm, and wildfire intelligence. Powered by SatelliteFirst™ Inspection & Monitoring, AiDASH delivers comprehensive visibility across the entire grid at the right frequency and budget, using the right data modality. More than 200 customers trust AiDASH to keep the lights on, spend where it counts, and defend every decision, Securing Tomorrow across every mile of the grid.

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