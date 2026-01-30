Western governors issue statement on Colorado River meeting 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham attended a historic meeting today in Washington, D.C. with governors and representatives of seven Western states to discuss the Colorado River Compact.

The governors of New Mexico, California, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada were convened by U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgam. The governors issued the following joint statement after the meeting:

“Today’s meeting gave each governor an opportunity to explain their position with respect to the Colorado River Basin issue. All acknowledged that a mutual agreement is preferable to prolonged litigation. Importantly, the governors will continue to seek an agreement that helps provide certainty to the entire basin for the short and long term, including as it relates to federal funding of water projects.”

Speaking on her own behalf, Governor Lujan Grisham added the following:

“I appreciate Secretary Burgum bringing us all together for this discussion. As a former western governor, he knows what’s at stake. Each governor was there representing their own state, but more importantly, we represent a collective of Western states facing a shared challenge. One thing is certain: We’ll have less water moving forward, not more. So, we need to figure this out. There is still a lot of work ahead to get to an agreement, but everyone wants an agreement, and we’ll work together to create a pathway forward.”