RE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Cruelty to Animals UPDATE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 | 1711 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury Hollow Road

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals – Deprivation

ACCUSED: Timothy S. Harrington

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 23, 2026, Troopers were notified of an animal cruelty complaint in Shaftsbury Hollow in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Arriving on scene, a beagle was observed outside chained to a small, exposed, uninsulated structure made of wooden pallets, without food, and its water bowl frozen over. The beagle was determined to be outside for multiple hours, with Troopers observing the beagle shivering and being cold to the touch. The weather conditions were below freezing during extreme cold and winter storm warnings reported by the National Weather Service. During the investigation it was determined that Matilda E. Blodgett (82) was responsible for caring for the beagle. Blodgett was subsequently issued a citation, and the beagle was then transported to the Mount Anthony Veterinary Hospital. A follow-up investigation on the beagle’s condition was conducted with a veterinarian, which revealed suspected patterns of neglect. The owner of the beagle was identified as Timothy S. Harrington (47) who has been cooperative Troopers throughout the investigation. While meeting with Harrington he was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 30th, 2026, at 0800 hours. The beagle’s current condition is stable and is currently being cared for at the Second Chance Animal Center (SCAC).

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 | 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421