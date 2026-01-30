RE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Cruelty to Animals UPDATE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 | 1711 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury Hollow Road
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals – Deprivation
ACCUSED: Timothy S. Harrington
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 23, 2026, Troopers were notified of an animal cruelty complaint in Shaftsbury Hollow in the Town of Shaftsbury, VT. Arriving on scene, a beagle was observed outside chained to a small, exposed, uninsulated structure made of wooden pallets, without food, and its water bowl frozen over. The beagle was determined to be outside for multiple hours, with Troopers observing the beagle shivering and being cold to the touch. The weather conditions were below freezing during extreme cold and winter storm warnings reported by the National Weather Service. During the investigation it was determined that Matilda E. Blodgett (82) was responsible for caring for the beagle. Blodgett was subsequently issued a citation, and the beagle was then transported to the Mount Anthony Veterinary Hospital. A follow-up investigation on the beagle’s condition was conducted with a veterinarian, which revealed suspected patterns of neglect. The owner of the beagle was identified as Timothy S. Harrington (47) who has been cooperative Troopers throughout the investigation. While meeting with Harrington he was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on March 30th, 2026, at 0800 hours. The beagle’s current condition is stable and is currently being cared for at the Second Chance Animal Center (SCAC).
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 | 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NOT LODGED
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
