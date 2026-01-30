Government Procurement Agreement thresholds updated for 2026–2027

To date, updated thresholds have been received from Australia; Canada; the European Union; Hong Kong, China; Liechtenstein; Montenegro; the Kingdom of the Netherlands with respect to Aruba; Switzerland; and the United Kingdom. The updated values are now available through the e-GPA Gateway.

Thresholds expressed in each party's own currency are fixed for a two-year period. They are adjusted every two years to account for currency movements and ensure alignment with the Special Drawing Rights-based values established under the GPA 2012.

Background

The GPA 2012 is a plurilateral agreement that aims to open government procurement markets among its parties on a reciprocal basis and to the extent agreed between GPA parties. It also aims to make government procurement more transparent and to promote good governance.

The Agreement currently has 22 parties, covering 49 WTO members, including the European Union and its 27 member states (counted as one party). While open to all WTO members, it is binding only for those members that have acceded to it. The list of current GPA parties can be found here.

Reciprocal market opening assists GPA parties in purchasing goods and services that offer the best value for money. The Agreement provides legal guarantees of non-discrimination for the goods, services and suppliers of GPA parties in covered procurement activities, which are worth an estimated USD 1.7 trillion annually. Government procurement typically accounts for about 15 per cent of developed and developing economies' GDP.