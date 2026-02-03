Arizona Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborative Law Group of Southern Arizona will be participating in Divorce with Respect Weekduring the week of March 1 – 8, 2026. Members of the group will offer free divorce consultations throughout the week. These consultations offer the opportunity to talk with divorce attorneys, divorce financial professionals, divorce coaches and mental health professionals to learn about various options for divorce including how to keep their divorce out of court by using the Collaborative Divorce process.In a Collaborative Divorce, a divorcing couple define their own unique solutions assisted and advised by their own collaboratively trained attorney and neutral divorce professionals who assist in resolving financial issues, parenting plans and communication. Collaborative Divorce is a private process which encourages in which the couple design their own divorce solutions that are in the best interests of their family.Collaborative Law Group of Southern Arizona is a Tucson based not for profit dedicated to changing the way families divorce in Arizona. Members of the Collaborative Law Group of Southern Arizona include attorneys, financial experts, and divorce coaches.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce with Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Southern Arizona Collaborative Divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

