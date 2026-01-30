The call for the 2026 Golden bee Award is open

SLOVENIA, January 30 - The call was approved this week at a meeting of the Golden Bee Award Committee, appointed by the Government of the Republic of Slovenia in 2026 and chaired by Minister Mateja Čalušić. The call will remain open for 48 days (until 20. march 2026).

Applications from both Slovenia and abroad are expected. Eligible submissions include projects or achievements in the field of research on bees and other pollinators carried out within the past seven years (2018–2025).

The Committee will select the nominees no later than April 2026, and the winner will be announced at the World Bee Day event on 20 May 2026, where the President of the Republic of Slovenia will present the award statuette.

The purpose of the Golden Bee Award is to encourage innovation, support excellence, and recognise individuals or legal entities that have made a significant contribution to research through their projects and achievements, while promoting conservation and raising awareness of the importance of bees and other pollinators for humanity. Through this award, Slovenia promotes World Bee Day—proclaimed by the United Nations following a Slovenian initiative—facilitates the exchange of knowledge, good practices, and technologies, and strengthens its global reputation as a green, healthy, proactive, and innovative country.