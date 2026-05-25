EU funding for digital mobility management in the Urban Municipality of Velenje

SLOVENIA, May 25 - The Urban Municipality of Velenje will implement the Smart Velenje – Mobility digital platform, designed for comprehensive mobility management. The platform will integrate various mobility services, such as public bike sharing, the Lokalc bus service, the Kamerat on-demand transport service, and parking. The project also includes deployment of sensors, a data lake, and advanced tools to monitor traffic flows and the effects of sustainability measures. In addition, the mobility platform will integrate municipal data sources such as weather stations and environmental sensors, as well as data from the municipal information system, including information on road closures, infrastructure works, and organised events.

The project aims to enable smart, sustainable, and data-driven traffic management. It will contribute to a better understanding of traffic flows, congestion, and user behaviour patterns, as well as more effective urban mobility planning. Users will access services via a mobility card and an app, enabling route planning, payment for services, and participation in the incentive system for sustainable mobility.

The project is implemented under Slovenia’s EU Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027. The project, worth €2,303,012.75, will receive €1,564,016.15 from the European Regional Development Fund. The beneficiary of the funds is the Urban Municipality of Velenje.