Ohio Lumex Launches Integrated Technology Solutions (ITS) Division

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio Lumex today announced the launch of its new Integrated Technology Solutions (ITS) division, expanding the company’s capabilities to support customers with integrated analytical systems, services, and long-term technical support.The ITS division was created in response to growing customer demand for end-to-end solutions that go beyond individual instruments. As monitoring and analytical environments become more complex, Ohio Lumex brought together a dedicated team to combine analytical technology, system integration, and field services under one company, supporting complete system-level solutions to meet customer-specific design and equipment requirements.“Many of our customers are managing increasingly complex analytical challenges,” said Mike Neyman, CEO of Ohio Lumex. “With Integrated Technology Solutions, we’re providing a dedicated team and structure focused on helping customers succeed with complete systems, not just components.”Integrated Technology Solutions supports projects ranging from system design and integration to installation, commissioning, validation, and ongoing technical support. The ITS team brings more than 150 years of combined experience, building on Ohio Lumex’s longstanding expertise in analytical instrumentation and measurement solutions.Integrated Technology Solutions operates from a dedicated facility in Valparaiso, Indiana, separate from Ohio Lumex’s headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, supporting expanded system integration and project execution capabilities.For more information about Integrated Technology Solutions, visit https://its-olc.com/ About Ohio LumexFrom analytical instruments to lab and field services, Ohio Lumex supports customers across emissions monitoring, natural gas, biogas and RNG, industrial hygiene, and life sciences applications.

