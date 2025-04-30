Ohio Lumex Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Dynamic42’s Advanced Organ-on-Chip Technology

Ohio Lumex the Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Dynamic42’s Organ-on-Chip Technology

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohio Lumex, a recognized leader in analytical solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with German biotechnology company Dynamic42 . Effective immediately, Ohio Lumex will serve as the exclusive distributor of Dynamic42’s innovative organ-on-chip technology in the United States.“We are excited to bring Dynamic42’s groundbreaking technology to the U.S. market,” said Mike Neyman, President at Ohio Lumex. “This partnership aligns with our mission to offer leading-edge solutions that support scientific advancement and environmental responsibility.”"This partnership with Ohio Lumex marks a significant milestone for Dynamic42 as we expand our presence into the U.S. market. By combining our advanced organ-on-chip technology with Ohio Lumex's extensive distribution network and expertise in scientific solutions, we are confident in our ability to enhance biomedical research and to contribute to the FDA-driven roadmap on phasing out animal-based research across the United States," said Dr. Martin Raasch, CEO and Co-founder of Dynamic42.For more information about Dynamic42’s products and how to purchase them in the U.S., please visit www.ohiolumex.com/ or contact Ohio Lumex at 440-264-2500.About Ohio LumexFounded in 1999, Ohio Lumex is a leading provider of environmental testing equipment, laboratory services, and advanced scientific solutions. The company is committed to supporting research and regulatory compliance with reliable products, expert knowledge, and exceptional service.About Dynamic42Dynamic42 GmbH was founded in 2018 and is a spin-off from the Integrated Research and Treatment Center for Sepsis Control and Care (CSCC) of the University Hospital Jena. Dynamic42 markets and develops human organ-on-chip models/microphysiological systems with integrated immune system components for research and testing of pharmaceutical products, novel therapies such as nanoparticles, chemical and food additives.

