OSA Weekly Update - 1/30/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

How do you share a concern with our Office? Members of the public may report and provide evidence of financial misconduct by a Minnesota local government to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA). This includes concerns involving a county, city, town, political subdivision or school district. The OSA assesses, based on the evidence provided, the OSA’s legal authority and other factors, whether the matter is appropriate for further examination. When the OSA does examine a matter, it does so independently and not on behalf of the individual making the report. Active examinations and information regarding them are classified as non-public data under Minnesota law, so the OSA cannot give status updates or answer questions about the examination or even confirm that an examination is occurring until the examination is completed or no longer being pursued.

In addition, Minnesota law requires local government officials and employees to notify the OSA in writing when they have evidence of possible theft or unlawful use of public funds or property. Minnesota law also requires public accountants to notify the OSA if, during an audit, they discover evidence of financial misconduct by a local government officer or employee.

More information on the applicable standards, and how to report evidence of unlawful use of public funds or property, is available on the OSA website.

2. Available: County TIF Information Form



The County TIF Information Form is now available and is due from counties by March 31, 2026. The form captures information for 2025 regarding a county's TIF administrative activities, distributions of tax increment and transfers of the TIF enforcement deduction. Refer to emailed instructions (sent 1/22/26) on accessing the form in SAFES.

If you are responsible for reporting in your county and did not receive an email, contact our office at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

3. TIF: Four-Year Knockdown Rule Reminder



TIF authorities must submit evidence to the county auditor by February 1 of the fifth year following certification of a TIF district that activity in accordance with the TIF plan has occurred on parcels in the TIF district. County auditors must then review this evidence and enforce the Four-Year Knockdown Rule if no activity has occurred on a parcel. To learn more, review the OSA Statement of Position.

If you have any questions, contact our office at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. TIF: Excess Increment Reporting Reminder

County auditors must, prior to February 1 of each year, report to the commissioner of education the amount of any excess tax increment distributed to a school district for the preceding taxable year. Refer to the Department of Education for the appropriate reporting procedures.

5. Relief Associations: Note About 2025 Reporting Forms

As we’ve shared over the last year, the OSA is redesigning the Schedule Form that's completed annually by relief associations that pay defined-benefit lump-sum service pensions. Updates are also being made to the FIRE Form, the annual financial and investment reporting form completed annually by all relief associations. We anticipate that the FIRE Form will be available for completion in the next week or so, and the Schedule Form will be available later in February.

Note that the March 31 reporting deadline has changed to June 30 starting with submission of 2025 reporting forms during calendar year 2026. All relief associations now have a reporting deadline to the OSA of June 30. Relief associations with at least $750,000 in either special fund assets or liabilities must submit an audit report with their reporting forms, while those with assets and liabilities both below the threshold may submit an agreed-upon procedures report with their forms.

Contact the OSA’s Pension Division with any questions about relief association reporting forms or reporting requirements.

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Disregarding Policies is a Risk