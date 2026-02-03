AUTOTUNE'S METAMORPH V1. 1 UNLOCKS UNLIMITED VOICES

Transformed - Magnetic Force Transformed - Blazing Fire

Major Update Introduces Third-Party Model Import, Intelligent Vocal Range Matching, and Streamlined Workflow

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antares Audio Technologies, creators of AutoTune®, the GRAMMY®-award winning software and the industry standard for vocal production, announces Metamorph V1.1, a major update that expands the creative boundaries of AI vocal transformation.

Building on Metamorph's foundation of premium, offline processing, V1.1 introduces the ability to import third-party RVC models, opening a universe of new vocal possibilities while maintaining the security and privacy that Metamorph users expect.

Metamorph V1.1 Key Features:

Third-Party RVC Model Import - Expand your sonic palette beyond Metamorph's premium collection. Import custom-trained models or community creations directly into the plugin. Built with a security-first approach that protects your computer and privacy.

Vocal Range Matching - Not every voice fits every model out of the box. Vocal Range Matching automatically analyzes the user's vocal input and optimizes it to sit naturally within the chosen voice model's range, delivering smoother, more authentic transformations with fewer artifacts.

Drag-and-Drop Export - From plugin to timeline in seconds. Drag processed vocals directly from Metamorph onto your DAW timeline, no exporting, no file management, no extra steps. creative momentum stays unbroken.

Enhanced Mac Accessibility - Full Tahoe support and VoiceOver accessibility ensure Metamorph works seamlessly for all Mac users.

AutoTune's Commitment to Ethical AI

As a proud supporter of The Principles for Music Creation with AI, AutoTune remains committed to responsible AI development. While V1.1 enables third-party model import, all 18 voices included with Metamorph continue to be ethically sourced with proper authorization and compensation. This approach reflects AutoTune's belief that transparency and respect for artists' rights are essential to responsible AI use.

Availability:

Metamorph V1.1 is a free update for all existing users. New users can access Metamorph FREE with an AutoTune Unlimited subscription, or purchase a perpetual license.

Visit www.autotune.com for more details.

About AutoTune®

Antares Audio Technologies, creator of the GRAMMY®-award winning AutoTune® software, is revolutionizing music production and has been called 'the sound of the 21st century' by Rolling Stone. AutoTune is key to the success of most Billboard Hot 100 tracks—whether you can hear it or not—and has been the global standard for vocal processing since it was introduced in 1997. Used by millions of creators worldwide, Antares continues to innovate vocal processing for professionals and amateurs alike. Its flagship product, AutoTune Unlimited, is one of the industry's fastest-growing subscription platforms. For more information, visit www.autotune.com.

